Head of the ARMA Duma is likely to ignore remarks on non-transparency - former Secretary of the Public Council

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Head of the ARMA Duma is likely to ignore remarks on non-transparency - former Secretary of the Public Council

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104831 views

Members of ARMA's Public Council resigned, criticizing the agency's lack of transparency. Experts believe that the ARMA leadership ignores the comments and is afraid of public scrutiny.

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, is unlikely to take into account the comments about the lack of transparency made by members of the Public Council before they resigned. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Dmytro Hromakov, former secretary of the Public Council under the ARMA.

Ms. Olena is a very strong-willed and strong person who will not take anyone's opinions into account. From our experience of communication, there is no point in talking about constructive conclusions

- he noted.

In his opinion, the ARMA has lost transparency and it is no longer possible to say that “no corruption is possible in the agency.

As for corruption allegations. No transparent procedures for selecting managers have been established. The procedure that exists - through Prozorro - still requires the intervention of experts at the last stage, who will be able to assess how well the winner is able to manage a particular asset. That is why we talked about and proved the position of the public council on developing this mechanism together, so that it would be both legal and exclude the corruption component that may appear

- Gromakov said.

He also hinted that sooner or later the public would learn “a lot of interesting things” about the return of seized assets to their former owners.

Under such a non-transparent system, for example, the lowest price for an asset can only be provided by its former owner, who knows how to manage it through a shell company or something else. Because he knows that the asset has been arrested, not nationalized. If it is not nationalized, it can be returned to its owner by a court decision, once a court decision is made. And that is why it is not very convenient for any other participants to manage these assets. That is, they may not receive any remuneration for managing this or that asset, but maintaining this asset in good condition requires investment. That is why, perhaps, if we look at the documents of the participants who claim these assets, we will be able to see the former owners as the final beneficiaries, for example

- Gromakov noted.

Add

Recently, all members of the Public Council at ARMA resigned from their positions. At the meeting, they emphasized the lack of transparency in the work of the ARMA and the fact that the agency creates artificial obstacles to the implementation of public control over its activities. In addition, the council members stated that the ARMA management systematically ignores their appeals and does not involve them in the development of regulations, in violation of the law.

Ihor Chobitko, the former chairman of the public council at the ARMA, in a commentary to UNN , emphasizedthat after the self-dissolution of the public council, the ARMA was left without external control, and therefore cannot be called transparent.

Former head of the ARMA legal department Andriy Potemkin believesthat the head of the ARMA Olena Duma is afraid of public scrutiny because she has something to hide.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics

