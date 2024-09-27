Head of the ARMA Duma is likely to ignore remarks on non-transparency - former Secretary of the Public Council

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, is unlikely to take into account the comments about the lack of transparency made by members of the Public Council before they resigned. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Dmytro Hromakov, former secretary of the Public Council under the ARMA.

Ms. Olena is a very strong-willed and strong person who will not take anyone's opinions into account. From our experience of communication, there is no point in talking about constructive conclusions - he noted.

In his opinion, the ARMA has lost transparency and it is no longer possible to say that “no corruption is possible in the agency.

As for corruption allegations. No transparent procedures for selecting managers have been established. The procedure that exists - through Prozorro - still requires the intervention of experts at the last stage, who will be able to assess how well the winner is able to manage a particular asset. That is why we talked about and proved the position of the public council on developing this mechanism together, so that it would be both legal and exclude the corruption component that may appear - Gromakov said.

He also hinted that sooner or later the public would learn “a lot of interesting things” about the return of seized assets to their former owners.

Under such a non-transparent system, for example, the lowest price for an asset can only be provided by its former owner, who knows how to manage it through a shell company or something else. Because he knows that the asset has been arrested, not nationalized. If it is not nationalized, it can be returned to its owner by a court decision, once a court decision is made. And that is why it is not very convenient for any other participants to manage these assets. That is, they may not receive any remuneration for managing this or that asset, but maintaining this asset in good condition requires investment. That is why, perhaps, if we look at the documents of the participants who claim these assets, we will be able to see the former owners as the final beneficiaries, for example - Gromakov noted.

Recently, all members of the Public Council at ARMA resigned from their positions. At the meeting, they emphasized the lack of transparency in the work of the ARMA and the fact that the agency creates artificial obstacles to the implementation of public control over its activities. In addition, the council members stated that the ARMA management systematically ignores their appeals and does not involve them in the development of regulations, in violation of the law.

Ihor Chobitko, the former chairman of the public council at the ARMA, in a commentary to UNN , emphasizedthat after the self-dissolution of the public council, the ARMA was left without external control, and therefore cannot be called transparent.

Former head of the ARMA legal department Andriy Potemkin believesthat the head of the ARMA Olena Duma is afraid of public scrutiny because she has something to hide.