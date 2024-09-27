ukenru
Five films about the world of magic and illusions: what to watch this weekend

Five films about the world of magic and illusions: what to watch this weekend

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 95518 views

UNN offers a selection of five fascinating films about magic and illusion. Among them are The Illusion of Deception, Oz: The Great and Powerful, The Magic of the Moonlight, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, and The Great Buck Howard.

An incredible world of magic and illusions, mysterious magic tricks, fun and adventurous life of the main characters, all this and much more for fans of fascinating and diverse stories. UNN offers a selection of movies to watch this weekend.

Now You See Me 2013 - the main characters of a detective movie teamed up to create the most grandiose show that can erase the line between reality and fiction. They pull off incredible stunts, attracting huge audiences. However, few people realize that these magicians are the perpetrators of large-scale crimes. For the sake of big money, they take huge risks; magicians pull off their scams in front of the audience. Professionals do this not only for the sake of big profits, but also to deceive the FBI, which is considered invincible.

  • Genre: Movie, Thriller, Detective, Crime
  • Country: USA, France
  • Director: Louis Leterrier
  • Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo, Melanie Laurent, Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Michael Kelly, Jose Garcia, Jessica Lindsay.

Oz the Great and Powerful 2013 - Oscar Diggs is a small-time circus magician with a dubious reputation, more prone to fraud than magic. One day, a strong hurricane takes Oscar to the incredible country of Oz. Once in the new place, the magician intends to fool even more people with his tricks, especially since the locals have taken him for a real powerful wizard. However, everything changes when he meets three witches - Theodora, Evanora and Glinda - who are not sure that he is the great wizard everyone was waiting for.Oscar finds himself involved in a large-scale confrontation between good and evil, where he will have to realize that there are things much more important than his own benefit.

  • Genre: Movie, Fantasy, Family, Adventure
  • Country: USA
  • Director: Sam Raimi
  • Cast: Mila Kunis, James Franco, Michelle Williams, Rachel Weisz, Zach Braff, Bill Cobbs, Tony Cox, Joey King, Stephen R. Hart, Abigail Spencer, Bruce Campbell.

Magic in the Moonlight (2014) - The main character of the film is Stanley Crawford, a magician who has devoted his life to uncovering fraudulent psychics. One day, an old friend suggests that he go to the Côte d'Azur to find out about the clairvoyant Sophie, who is touring Europe with her scheming mother. However, the more time he spends with Sophie, he begins to think that she may indeed be able to communicate with the other world, but worse, he may fall in love with her.

  • Genre: Film, Drama, Comedy, Melodrama
  • Country: USA, France
  • Director: Woody Allen
  • Cast: Colin Firth, Emma Stone, Eileen Atkins, Marsha Gay Garden, Jackie Weaver, Hamish Linklater, Simon McBurney, Erika Larson, Catherine McCormack.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone 2013 - Superstar magicians Burt Wonderstone and Anton Marvelton have been hosting the Las Vegas Strip super show for years, attracting millions of viewers. For many years, the show was very popular, but with the appearance of Steve Gray, everything changed. Faced with the fierce competition of a street magician whose cult is growing with every outrageous trick, their show is starting to look outdated. But there is still a chance that Bert and Anton can save their show.

  • Genre: Comedy
  • Country: USA
  • Director: Don Scardino
  • Cast: Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi, Olivia Wilde, Jim Carrey, James Gandolfini, Alan Arkin, Jay Mohr, Michael Herbig, Mason Cooke, Luke Vanek.

The Great Buck Howard 2008 - in the film, the main character, a nervous Buck Howard, a once popular illusionist, tries to regain his former greatness, while his new assistant, a young man who dropped out of law school, changes his life priorities and tries to find his place in the world.

  • Genre: Comedy, Drama, Movie
  • Country: USA
  • Directed by Sean McGinley
  • Cast: John Malkovich, Colin Hanks, Emily Blunt, Ricky Jay, Steve Zahn, Tom Hanks and others.
Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

