Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
SeaBaby is now in Antarctica: Ukrainian polar explorers have chosen a name for the newborn seal

SeaBaby is now in Antarctica: Ukrainian polar explorers have chosen a name for the newborn seal

The Vernadsky station has chosen a name for the Weddell seal born 10 days ago. SeaBaby Svitozarovych is named after the Ukrainian marine drone and biologist who was the first to find the baby.

Ukrainian polar explorers have chosen a name for a newborn seal, naming it SeaBaby Svitozarovych in honor of the Ukrainian marine drone and biologist who first found the baby. This was reported by the National Antarctic Research Center, UNN reports.

"Meet SeaBaby Svitozarovych. The team of the 29th UAE chose the name for Weddell's firstborn this year in honor of the Ukrainian maritime drone. It means "sea baby". The patronymic is in accordance with the one who first found the cub (biologist Svitozar Davydenko)," the NAS told.

In total, the polar explorers received almost 400 name suggestions for the newborn seal on Facebook and Instagram. Among the suggestions were such names as Mykola, Petryk, Hetman, Pager, Donut, Schnitzel, Sirko, Frodo, Zymko, Torpy, Watermelon, and even Penguin - the choice was extremely diverse. 

The National Science Center said that SeaBaby turned 10 days old today. He is actively growing on his mother's milk, and will soon begin his first encounters with the ocean. However, these seals begin to live independently and feed in the water about 7 weeks after the end of feeding.

"Today, in addition to SeaBaby, another bear cub was born near Vernadskyi. There are also four pregnant females here. We will definitely show the new cubs in separate posts," the polar explorers added.

In addition, the NASC showed SeaBaby photos by Oleksandr Matsibura, Anna Soina, and Vitaliy Kaminsky.

Recall 

On September 17, the first Weddell seal pup of the year was born near the Ukrainian polar station.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

