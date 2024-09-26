SeaBaby is now in Antarctica: Ukrainian polar explorers have chosen a name for the newborn seal

Ukrainian polar explorers have chosen a name for a newborn seal, naming it SeaBaby Svitozarovych in honor of the Ukrainian marine drone and biologist who first found the baby. This was reported by the National Antarctic Research Center, UNN reports.

"Meet SeaBaby Svitozarovych. The team of the 29th UAE chose the name for Weddell's firstborn this year in honor of the Ukrainian maritime drone. It means "sea baby". The patronymic is in accordance with the one who first found the cub (biologist Svitozar Davydenko)," the NAS told.

In total, the polar explorers received almost 400 name suggestions for the newborn seal on Facebook and Instagram. Among the suggestions were such names as Mykola, Petryk, Hetman, Pager, Donut, Schnitzel, Sirko, Frodo, Zymko, Torpy, Watermelon, and even Penguin - the choice was extremely diverse.

The National Science Center said that SeaBaby turned 10 days old today. He is actively growing on his mother's milk, and will soon begin his first encounters with the ocean. However, these seals begin to live independently and feed in the water about 7 weeks after the end of feeding.

"Today, in addition to SeaBaby, another bear cub was born near Vernadskyi. There are also four pregnant females here. We will definitely show the new cubs in separate posts," the polar explorers added.

In addition, the NASC showed SeaBaby photos by Oleksandr Matsibura, Anna Soina, and Vitaliy Kaminsky.

Recall

On September 17, the first Weddell seal pup of the year was born near the Ukrainian polar station.