EU recommends airlines to avoid flights over Israel and Lebanon

The European Commission and the EU Aviation Safety Agency have recommended that airlines avoid the airspace over Lebanon and Israel until October 31 in view of the escalation in the region. This is stated in a statement by the EU Aviation Safety Agency, UNN reports.

Details

The European Commission and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency are closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East and its impact on civil aviation following the recent surge in military strikes between Israel and Hezbollah. In this regard, the European Commission and EASA have decided to issue Conflict Zone Information Briefs (CZIBs) recommending against flying in Lebanese and Israeli airspace at all flight levels - the agency said.

The recommendation is valid until October 31, 2024 and is subject to revision.

Recall

On Friday night, Israel launched a massive strike on Beirut, which the IDF said killed Nasrallah.

Arab and EU countries joined France and the United States call for a ceasefire in Lebanon