Arab and EU countries joined France and the United States call for a ceasefire in Lebanon

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 70757 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103915 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167693 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138200 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143354 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139125 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182513 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112080 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173029 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
February 28, 05:55 PM

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100509 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
February 28, 06:08 PM

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110192 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112301 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50540 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump
February 28, 07:23 PM

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57138 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167693 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182513 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173029 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200408 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189316 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142006 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142040 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146743 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138155 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155030 views
Arab and EU countries joined France and the United States call for a ceasefire in Lebanon

Arab and EU countries joined France and the United States call for a ceasefire in Lebanon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14835 views

France and the United States proposed a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon to allow for negotiations. The initiative was supported by several Arab countries and the EU, calling for de-escalation of the conflict and a diplomatic settlement.

France and the United States have proposed a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon for negotiations, and several Arab and EU countries joined the call for a ceasefire in Lebanon, UNN reports, citing France 24.

Details

"On Wednesday, France presented a proposal for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon as part of UN diplomacy with the United States," the newspaper writes.

Shortly after the UN talks between US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, France laid out a proposal at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that two Western powers are proposing a "temporary ceasefire" for 21 days "for negotiations.

"It is imperative that all parties to the conflict resolutely embark on the path of de-escalation," Barro said.

Several Arab and EU countries joined the call for a ceasefire in Lebanon.

"It is time to reach a diplomatic agreement that allows civilians on both sides of the border to return safely to their homes," reads a joint statement issued by the United States, Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

"However, diplomacy cannot succeed amid the escalation of this conflict. Therefore, we call for an immediate 21-day ceasefire along the Lebanese-Israeli border to provide space for diplomacy to reach a diplomatic settlement," the statement reads.

Pentagon: Israel has no plans for a ground operation in Lebanon in the near future26.09.24, 03:11 • 19336 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
israelIsrael
united-nationsUnited Nations
lebanonLebanon
australiaAustralia
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
canadaCanada
franceFrance
italyItaly
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
katarQatar
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States

