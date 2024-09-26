Arab and EU countries joined France and the United States call for a ceasefire in Lebanon

France and the United States have proposed a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon for negotiations, and several Arab and EU countries joined the call for a ceasefire in Lebanon, UNN reports, citing France 24.

Details

"On Wednesday, France presented a proposal for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon as part of UN diplomacy with the United States," the newspaper writes.

Shortly after the UN talks between US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, France laid out a proposal at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that two Western powers are proposing a "temporary ceasefire" for 21 days "for negotiations.

"It is imperative that all parties to the conflict resolutely embark on the path of de-escalation," Barro said.

Several Arab and EU countries joined the call for a ceasefire in Lebanon.

"It is time to reach a diplomatic agreement that allows civilians on both sides of the border to return safely to their homes," reads a joint statement issued by the United States, Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

"However, diplomacy cannot succeed amid the escalation of this conflict. Therefore, we call for an immediate 21-day ceasefire along the Lebanese-Israeli border to provide space for diplomacy to reach a diplomatic settlement," the statement reads.

