Pentagon: Israel has no plans for a ground operation in Lebanon in the near future

Israel is not yet planning a ground operation in Lebanon. This was reported by the Pentagon, UNN reports.

Details

According to the US Department of Defense, there are currently no signs that Israel plans to launch a ground offensive against Lebanon in the near future.

Since the beginning of the week, the Israeli military has been conducting massive air strikes on the positions of the Hezbollah group in Lebanon. According to the Israeli army, more than 2,000 targets of the organization have been attacked in the last three days alone, and several hundred air strikes were carried out on Wednesday.

Israel deploys two reserve brigades in the north to fight Hezbollah