Israel deploys two reserve brigades in the north to fight Hezbollah

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 73555 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104302 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168300 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138554 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143533 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139198 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182766 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112092 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173256 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104760 views

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100750 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110445 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112574 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52398 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 58996 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168300 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182766 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173256 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200629 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189530 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142159 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142183 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146876 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138285 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155144 views
Israel deploys two reserve brigades in the north to fight Hezbollah

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16358 views

The IDF is deploying two reserve brigades to perform operational tasks on the northern bridgehead. This will allow the fight against Hezbollah to continue, protect Israel and create conditions for the return of northerners.

Israel has decided to deploy two more reserve brigades in the north of the country to fight Hezbollah terrorists. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Details

According to the situation assessment, the IDF is deploying two reserve brigades to perform operational tasks on the northern bridgehead

- the military said in a statement. 

Erdogan calls to stop Netanyahu, comparing him to Hitler24.09.24, 19:14 • 15774 views

The IDF added that the deployment of additional brigades will allow to continue the fight against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, protect Israel and create conditions for the return of residents of the north of the country to their homes.

Recall

The Israeli Defense Forces reported strikes on about 1600 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley over the past 24 hours. Launchers, command posts and terrorist infrastructure were attacked.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

