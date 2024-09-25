Israel deploys two reserve brigades in the north to fight Hezbollah

Israel has decided to deploy two more reserve brigades in the north of the country to fight Hezbollah terrorists. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

According to the situation assessment, the IDF is deploying two reserve brigades to perform operational tasks on the northern bridgehead - the military said in a statement.

The IDF added that the deployment of additional brigades will allow to continue the fight against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, protect Israel and create conditions for the return of residents of the north of the country to their homes.

The Israeli Defense Forces reported strikes on about 1600 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley over the past 24 hours. Launchers, command posts and terrorist infrastructure were attacked.