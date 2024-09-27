ukenru
September 27: World Tourism Day, Czech Beer Day

September 27: World Tourism Day, Czech Beer Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111895 views

September 27 is World Tourism Day and Tourism Day in Ukraine. The history of tourism dates back to ancient times, and today it is a developed industry with various types of thematic travel.

Today, September 27, all travel enthusiasts can join the celebration of World Tourism Day and Tourism Day in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Leisure travel has existed since ancient times. In particular, there is documentary evidence that the Greeks loved to travel to Egypt to see the pyramids.

The Romans traveled thousands of kilometers to relax in the thermal waters.

In the seventeenth and eighteenth  centuries, enterprising people began to appear in Europe, helping others organize long-distance travel. They can be called the first tourism managers.

In 1841, the Briton Thomas Cook organized the first commercial tourist trip for 500 people, and two years later he founded a travel company.

At that time, tourism was a privilege of only rich people. The situation began to change in the mid-twentieth century, when tour operators and transport service providers began to cooperate actively to develop the industry.

In 1946, the International Union of Official Tourism Organizations was established. In 1970, it was transformed into the World Tourism Organization, whose charter was adopted on September 27.

Modern tourism is not just a trip to another country, a trip to the sea or a trip to the mountains. Tour operators offer many types of themed trips. In particular, there is gastronomic, cultural, medical, ecological, sports tourism, etc.

In 1998, a presidential decree established Tourism Day in Ukraine, which is also celebrated on September 27.

You can join World Tourism Day, for example, by traveling to the Czech Republic to celebrate Czech Beer Day.

Czech beer was first mentioned in documents dating back to the 11th century, in 1088, Prince Brzetislav ordered several bags of hops to be given to monks to brew beer in the Visegrad fortress. And in 1188, a brewery in Brno was mentioned, which is the earliest information about such an establishment in the Czech Republic. The first school of brewers appeared in the Czech Republic in the 18th century.

For a long time, the Czech Republic had a "mile rule": breweries had to be located at least one mile apart in order not to compete with each other. Some brewers were forced to settle on the far outskirts of cities, and if the drink was of good quality, the population there grew rapidly.

For many years now, the Czech Republic has been the world leader in beer consumption per capita per year, at around 150 liters. In Ukraine, by the way, this figure fluctuates around 60 liters.

September 27 also marks the beginning of World Meatless Week. The event, which is now most popular in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand, was launched in 2013 by activists Laney Bracher and Melissa Hobbs.

During this week, everyone has the opportunity to consciously refuse to eat meat, and various events are held to convince people of the benefits of vegetarianism.

Currently, 70% of vegetarians in the world are from India. According to some studies, vegetarians have a 40% lower risk of developing cancer than meat eaters.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyr Calistratus and his soldiers.

Calistratus' father was a Christian and raised his son in faith in the Lord. Calistratus himself served in the army. Because he prayed constantly in his free time, he was captured and tried to force him to sacrifice to pagan gods. Calistratus refused, was sewn up in a sack and thrown into the sea.

According to legend, the sack burst open and the man was carried to the shore by dolphins. This was witnessed by 49 soldiers who believed in the Lord.

Calistratus and the soldiers were captured and subjected to brutal torture, from which they died. Later, a temple was built on the site where they were tortured.

Nikolai, Mark, Ivan, Yan, and Aristarchus celebrate their name days on September 27.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
