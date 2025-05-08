$41.440.02
The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV
05:55 PM • 8476 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
01:38 PM • 58225 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 113572 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 88554 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 95360 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 146043 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 101428 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 114762 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 42679 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 55651 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Publications
Exclusives
Broadcast
The US and Russia are moving towards a bilateral meeting between Putin and Trump - Ushakov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4592 views

The US and Russia are working on organizing a bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin, taking into account proposals from the Russian Federation. Ushakov positively assessed the statements of US Vice President Pence.

The US and Russia are moving towards a bilateral meeting between Putin and Trump - Ushakov


The United States of America and Russia are moving towards a bilateral meeting between leaders Donald Trump and dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by Yuri Ushakov, aide to Russian dictator Putin, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

According to Ushakov, Russia's demands and proposals are "taken into account to some extent by the American side, although not all of them."

The US and Russia are looking for ways to restore Russian gas supplies to Europe - Reuters

The Kremlin representative also stated that "Washington disappoints Moscow more than Russia does the United States."

Official negotiations between Putin and Xi Jinping have concluded

At the same time, Ushakov called the latest statements of US Vice President Jay Dee Vance quite interesting and "carrying a constructive charge." According to him, "statements from the United States show that the Trump administration understands Moscow's demands and goals."

Recall

US Vice President Jay Dee Vance stated that Russia "is asking for too much" to end the war with Ukraine. He said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
J. D. Vance
Donald Trump
