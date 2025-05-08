The US and Russia are moving towards a bilateral meeting between Putin and Trump - Ushakov
Kyiv • UNN
The US and Russia are working on organizing a bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin, taking into account proposals from the Russian Federation. Ushakov positively assessed the statements of US Vice President Pence.
The United States of America and Russia are moving towards a bilateral meeting between leaders Donald Trump and dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by Yuri Ushakov, aide to Russian dictator Putin, UNN reports, citing Russian media.
Details
According to Ushakov, Russia's demands and proposals are "taken into account to some extent by the American side, although not all of them."
The US and Russia are looking for ways to restore Russian gas supplies to Europe - Reuters08.05.25, 17:53 • 5920 views
The Kremlin representative also stated that "Washington disappoints Moscow more than Russia does the United States."
Official negotiations between Putin and Xi Jinping have concluded08.05.25, 17:50 • 5442 views
At the same time, Ushakov called the latest statements of US Vice President Jay Dee Vance quite interesting and "carrying a constructive charge." According to him, "statements from the United States show that the Trump administration understands Moscow's demands and goals."
Recall
US Vice President Jay Dee Vance stated that Russia "is asking for too much" to end the war with Ukraine. He said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference.