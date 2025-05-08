



The United States of America and Russia are moving towards a bilateral meeting between leaders Donald Trump and dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by Yuri Ushakov, aide to Russian dictator Putin, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

According to Ushakov, Russia's demands and proposals are "taken into account to some extent by the American side, although not all of them."

The US and Russia are looking for ways to restore Russian gas supplies to Europe - Reuters

The Kremlin representative also stated that "Washington disappoints Moscow more than Russia does the United States."

Official negotiations between Putin and Xi Jinping have concluded

At the same time, Ushakov called the latest statements of US Vice President Jay Dee Vance quite interesting and "carrying a constructive charge." According to him, "statements from the United States show that the Trump administration understands Moscow's demands and goals."

Recall

US Vice President Jay Dee Vance stated that Russia "is asking for too much" to end the war with Ukraine. He said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference.