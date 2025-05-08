Official negotiations between Putin and Xi Jinping have concluded

Negotiations lasting 7 hours between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have concluded in Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Negotiations between Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have ended. It is reported that after the official ceremony, the parties moved to negotiations in a narrow, and then in an expanded format. One part of the negotiations lasted about 3.5 hours. In particular, it was reported that Putin and Xi Jinping are holding a one-on-one meeting - "in the format of tea drinking." In general, according to the TASS agency, the negotiations lasted 7 hours.

Recall

UNN reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow to discuss bilateral ties and international issues with Putin.

In Moscow, Putin and Xi Jinping signed agreements and made a joint statement supporting "peaceful" initiatives in Ukraine.