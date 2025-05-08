Trump welcomed the first ever American Pope

US President Donald Trump welcomed Pope Leo XIV in his usual manner - on his Truth Social platform, UNN reports.

Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who has just been elected Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What an excitement and what a Great Honor for our country - Trump wrote.

The US President added that he is looking forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV.

This will be a very significant moment! - the US President summarized.

The new Pope has come out onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

