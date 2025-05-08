Trump welcomed the first ever American Pope
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump congratulated Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost on being elected Pope Leo XIV and called it an honor for the United States. He expressed hope for an early meeting with the new Pope.
US President Donald Trump welcomed Pope Leo XIV in his usual manner - on his Truth Social platform, UNN reports.
Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who has just been elected Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What an excitement and what a Great Honor for our country
The US President added that he is looking forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV.
This will be a very significant moment!
Recall
As UNN reported, Robert Francis Prevost, a native of the United States, became the new Pope.