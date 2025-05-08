Trump welcomed the first ever American Pope

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV
05:55 PM • 8516 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
01:38 PM • 58254 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 113596 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 88575 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 95384 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 146070 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 101448 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 114782 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 42682 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 55654 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+10°
1m/s
52%
749mm
Popular news

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 132450 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

May 8, 09:23 AM • 84066 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 112001 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 85057 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 65671 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 66561 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 85992 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 146070 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 114782 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 198051 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 112701 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 133164 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 71068 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 100699 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 149107 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

The Washington Post

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

Trump welcomed the first ever American Pope

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2782 views

Donald Trump congratulated Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost on being elected Pope Leo XIV and called it an honor for the United States. He expressed hope for an early meeting with the new Pope.

Trump welcomed the first ever American Pope

US President Donald Trump welcomed Pope Leo XIV in his usual manner - on his Truth Social platform, UNN reports.

Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who has just been elected Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What an excitement and what a Great Honor for our country 

- Trump wrote.

The US President added that he is looking forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV.

This will be a very significant moment! 

- the US President summarized.

The new Pope has come out onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica. 08.05.2025, 20:30 • 6084 views

Recall

As UNN reported, Robert Francis Prevost, a native of the United States, became the new Pope.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$62.86
Bitcoin
$101,031.00
S&P 500
$5,694.11
Tesla
$287.78
Газ TTF
$35.34
Золото
$3,313.51
Ethereum
$2,046.40