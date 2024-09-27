ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 69078 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103716 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167367 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138030 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143247 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139094 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182366 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112076 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172895 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104748 views

Entrepreneurs offer vacancies themselves: how IDPs from a modular town in Kyiv region are employed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102479 views

How IDPs from the modular town in Kyiv region are employed.

All people of working age who live in the modular town for IDPs in Brovary have jobs. This was stated by Alina Boyar, the head of the section for the maintenance of temporary IDP structures of the Brovary-Blagoustriy utility company (head of the modular town), in a commentary to UNN.

Details

According to Alina Boyar, women, who are the majority in the modular town, are employed almost immediately after enrolling their children in schools or kindergartens.

"We have no problems with employment. Previously, every week , specialists from the employment center held an on-site reception in our modular town. Now the receptions are held at the center itself. That is, a person comes in, says that he or she is from the modular town and wants to find a job, gets registered, and they start looking for vacancies. Local entrepreneurs come to our modular town and tell us what vacancies they have. We have this system well set up. All people of working age have jobs.

For example, now we are taking in people from Sumy region due to the mandatory evacuation. Men stay there, so to speak, on the farm, and their wives and children are sent to us. A mother enrolls her child in a school or kindergarten and immediately starts looking for a job," said Alina Boyar.

Optional

The Brovary community is developing a comprehensive program to support internally displaced persons, with the main areas of support being employment and housing.

In an exclusive interview with UNN, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko said that there are currently about 21,000 internally displaced persons in the community. According to him, people who have left everything in the occupied and frontline territories, fleeing from Russian bullets, shells and missiles, should not feel abandoned.

"Yes, 21 thousand people are registered as internally displaced persons. We have a town for them, where 360 people can live. It is clear that everyone is either looking for an opportunity to rent a house or lives with friends or relatives, or is looking for a job here. And quite a few people have already found jobs, including in our public utilities, in medicine, in the service sector, etc. And they have already adapted here to the maximum extent possible. And it's nice when you walk down the street, meet people, and they say that two years ago they moved from Bakhmut, found an opportunity to realize themselves, and now the Brovary community is almost like home to them," said Ihor Sapozhko.

They came and asked for help with work - how the authorities in Kyiv region help IDPs with employment19.09.24, 11:28 • 118438 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyEconomy
bakhmutBakhmut
brovaryBrovary

