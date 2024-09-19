ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
They came and asked for help with work - how the authorities in Kyiv region help IDPs with employment

They came and asked for help with work - how the authorities in Kyiv region help IDPs with employment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118439 views

The Brovary community in Kyiv region actively promotes the employment of internally displaced persons. Local authorities provide assistance with job search, housing and adaptation of displaced children in schools and kindergartens.

In the Brovary community of Kyiv region, the authorities always meet internally displaced persons who are looking for work and want to work. A specific example of such interaction was given by Andriy Tsakhlo, the head of the village of Trebukhiv, which is part of the Brovary community, in a commentary to UNN.

According to the starosta, IDPs from Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions live in their village. Many families moved from Bakhmut. The village provides them with maximum assistance, including employment.

"A family moved to us from a village near Izyum. The resettled man got a job at our Brovary-Blagoustriy site as a territory cleaner, and his daughter works for us in the social protection department. Most importantly, these people came to us and asked for jobs themselves. And we promptly employed them. People who love their jobs, want to work and give their 100% are always needed anywhere.

Many IDPs work at our private enterprises, in the service sector, etc.

We are constantly trying to meet the needs of IDPs. Finding a place to live, providing some things, food - we provided everything, helped and tried to support everyone both morally and in terms of needs," said Andriy Tsakhlo.

Starosta Trebukhova noted that the village also provides maximum assistance to the adaptation of displaced children.

These children attend our kindergarten and our lyceum. I am also a member of the commission on children's affairs, so people are constantly applying for the status of war victims. And when we talk, it's nice to hear that people are satisfied with the quality of life and services in the Brovary community,

- Andriy Tsakhlo added.

Recall

The Brovary community is developing a comprehensive program to support internally displaced persons, with the main areas of support being employment and housing.

The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, said that there are currently about 21,000 IDPs in the community.

"Yes, 21 thousand people are registered as internally displaced persons. We have a town for them, where 360 people can live.

It is clear that everyone is either looking for an opportunity to rent a house, or lives with friends or relatives, or is looking for a job here. And quite a few people have already found jobs, including in our public utilities, in medicine, in the service sector, etc. And they have already adapted here to the maximum extent possible. And it's nice when you walk down the street, meet people, and they say that two years ago they moved from Bakhmut, found an opportunity to realize themselves, and now the Brovary community is almost like home to them," said Ihor Sapozhko.

The mayor of Brovary emphasizedthat the authorities pay considerable attention to the adaptation of displaced children.

"We pay extra attention to ensuring that displaced children study offline in the schools of our community to adapt faster. For us, all children are children of Ukraine, they are our relatives," says Igor Sapozhko.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

