Lawyer: Petition for dismissal of ARMA Head to Duma may give impetus to changes in asset management

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 75187 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104487 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168572 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138710 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143617 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139229 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182864 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112097 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173343 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104762 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100859 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110559 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112691 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 53138 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 59769 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168573 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182864 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173343 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200715 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189614 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142221 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142238 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146926 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138331 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155191 views
Lawyer: Petition for dismissal of ARMA Head to Duma may give impetus to changes in asset management

Lawyer: Petition for dismissal of ARMA Head to Duma may give impetus to changes in asset management

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 148767 views

The registered petition to dismiss Olena Duma from the post of ARMA head may draw attention to the problems of managing seized assets. Experts point to the need for external audit and public control over the agency's activities.

A petition registered on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers to dismiss the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, may be an impetus to start solving problems with the management of seized property. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by lawyer, Honored Lawyer of Ukraine Volodymyr Bogatyr.

According to him, the key complaint about the work of the ARMA is the quality of the organization of management of seized assets.

"It is clear that the petition registered recently on the Cabinet of Ministers' website to dismiss Olena Duma will not solve the problems by itself, even if it gains the required number of votes. But it can attract attention and give impetus to start solving them with the tools already provided for by law," the lawyer noted.

Among such tools, he mentioned, in particular, the external assessment of ARMA's activities by the so-called external control commission, which consists of three persons appointed by the President, the Verkhovna Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers. However, as Ihor Chobitko, the former chairman of the Public Council under the ARMA, told UNN in a comment, it has not been established since the beginning of the ARMA's activities.

"Secondly, it is an annual external audit of ARMA's activities. It is conducted exclusively by an international or national audit company that is recognized and has a high business reputation in the Ukrainian market. Third, there must be public control. It is ensured through the Public Council at the National Agency, whose nine-member composition is approved by the Head of ARMA based on the results of the competition," added Volodymyr Bogatyr.

However, as you know, recently all members of the public council under ARMA resigned and emphasized the lack of transparency in the agency's work.

Context

The website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine published a petition calling for the dismissal of Olena Duma as head of the ARMA due to her alleged ties to pro-Russian politicians and ineffective management of seized assets.

Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk noted that it was his team that initiated the petition and called for signing it in order to "cleanse the state of looters and enemy saboteurs.

In order for the petition to be considered by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, it must receive 25,000 votes in 90 days.

Statements about the need for an independent audit of the ARMA have been made repeatedly. In particular, Pavlo Demchuk, a legal advisor to Transparency International Ukraine, noted that a full-fledged external audit of the ARMA has never been conducted, and the limited amount of information about the agency's activities may pose corruption risks.

Amid the criticism, ARMA head Olena Duma even made a statement that she had ordered an audit of the agency's activities for 2023 from the Accounting Chamber.

At the same time, it is worth adding that the State Bureau of Investigation is already investigating criminal proceedings on the fact of alleged official negligence by the ARMA leadership. It was opened in March of this year.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

