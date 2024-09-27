ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Psychological challenges of veterans: a psychotherapist tells which stage of adaptation to civilian life is the most difficult

Psychological challenges of veterans: a psychotherapist tells which stage of adaptation to civilian life is the most difficult

Kyiv  •  UNN

The first 2-3 months after returning from the front are the most difficult for the psychological adaptation of the military. Full emotional adaptation can take up to a year, and socialization and talking through the experience play an important role.

The first months after returning from the front are the most difficult period of psychological adaptation for the military. This was stated in an interview with UNN by clinical psychologist, psychotherapist, and trainer of support groups for veterans, Pylyp Dukhliy.

According to Dukhliy, the first two to three months are the most difficult, but full emotional adaptation can take up to a year.

"The most difficult stage of adaptation for the military usually occurs in the first few months after returning from the front. During the service, the psyche is in a state of mobilization, and psychological defenses are activated, which helps to withstand difficult situations. However, after returning, these defenses weaken, and pent-up emotions and experiences come to the surface. A person may feel confused because of the need to adapt to civilian life, which is much more complicated and less clear than military reality, where everything was more clearly defined," the expert notes.

He also believes that socialization is an important aspect of adaptation. After all, when a military man returns to civilian life, he continues to feel like a part of the army, despite the opposite reality. Therefore, as the expert notes, it is important to learn to stop thinking in terms of a military man and learn to return to the life of a civilian. 

"It's difficult because the army gives a sense of dignity, simplicity and clarity in situations where there is an enemy and a friend, black and white. In civilian life, there are no such clear boundaries, and this can cause anxiety and misunderstanding," the psychologist says.

Quite often, injuries sustained by the military while performing their duties make people distance themselves from others and avoid social contacts. That is why the expert advises to overcome yourself and start resuming communication with people. 

Philip Dukhliy is a veteran himself, so he admits that the best way for him to get through the first stages of adaptation was to talk through his own experiences and emotions.

"It's like the metaphor of food: when we don't digest something well, it's easier to 'throw it away' than to carry it around. It's the same with war experiences - it's an experience that no one would like to have, but talking about it helps ease the emotional stress. That's why it's an important part of adaptation," explains Dukhliy.

The expert also shared that lifestyle has a strong influence on the recovery of the psychological state. Therefore, sports, meditation, yoga, a well-established sleep schedule, and proper nutrition can be auxiliary means of adaptation.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

