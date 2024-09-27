Psychological challenges of veterans: a psychotherapist tells which stage of adaptation to civilian life is the most difficult

The first months after returning from the front are the most difficult period of psychological adaptation for the military. This was stated in an interview with UNN by clinical psychologist, psychotherapist, and trainer of support groups for veterans, Pylyp Dukhliy.

According to Dukhliy, the first two to three months are the most difficult, but full emotional adaptation can take up to a year.

"The most difficult stage of adaptation for the military usually occurs in the first few months after returning from the front. During the service, the psyche is in a state of mobilization, and psychological defenses are activated, which helps to withstand difficult situations. However, after returning, these defenses weaken, and pent-up emotions and experiences come to the surface. A person may feel confused because of the need to adapt to civilian life, which is much more complicated and less clear than military reality, where everything was more clearly defined," the expert notes.

He also believes that socialization is an important aspect of adaptation. After all, when a military man returns to civilian life, he continues to feel like a part of the army, despite the opposite reality. Therefore, as the expert notes, it is important to learn to stop thinking in terms of a military man and learn to return to the life of a civilian.

Starting a business as a way for veterans to adapt to civilian life: what problems do former military personnel face

"It's difficult because the army gives a sense of dignity, simplicity and clarity in situations where there is an enemy and a friend, black and white. In civilian life, there are no such clear boundaries, and this can cause anxiety and misunderstanding," the psychologist says.

Quite often, injuries sustained by the military while performing their duties make people distance themselves from others and avoid social contacts. That is why the expert advises to overcome yourself and start resuming communication with people.

Philip Dukhliy is a veteran himself, so he admits that the best way for him to get through the first stages of adaptation was to talk through his own experiences and emotions.

"It's like the metaphor of food: when we don't digest something well, it's easier to 'throw it away' than to carry it around. It's the same with war experiences - it's an experience that no one would like to have, but talking about it helps ease the emotional stress. That's why it's an important part of adaptation," explains Dukhliy.

The expert also shared that lifestyle has a strong influence on the recovery of the psychological state. Therefore, sports, meditation, yoga, a well-established sleep schedule, and proper nutrition can be auxiliary means of adaptation.

