Trump made a statement on Ukraine before meeting with Zelensky: what he said

Before today's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , US presidential candidate Donald Trump evaded a direct answer to the question of whether he supports territorial concessions from Ukraine. He indicated that peace must be achieved. UNN reports this with reference to CBS News.

Before meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump said: "We'll see what happens, but I believe I can solve this problem.

When asked whether Ukraine should cede land to Russia to end the war, Trump did not answer directly.

"Let's make peace," he said. "We need peace. We need to stop the death and destruction. Don't you think? Isn't that great?"

Earlier on Thursday, Trump posted a message on his social network Truth Social, allegedly received from Zelenskyy, asking for a personal meeting with Trump when Zelenskyy was already in New York.

Earlier, Donald Trump criticized President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for allegedly criticizing him and refusing to sign an agreement to end the war with Moscow.