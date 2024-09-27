ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump made a statement on Ukraine before meeting with Zelensky: what he said

Trump made a statement on Ukraine before meeting with Zelensky: what he said

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 144656 views

Before his meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump did not give a direct answer to the question about Ukraine's territorial concessions. He stated the need to achieve peace and end the war.

Before today's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , US presidential candidate Donald Trump evaded a direct answer to the question of whether he supports territorial concessions from Ukraine. He indicated that peace must be achieved. UNN reports this with reference to CBS News

Before meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump said: "We'll see what happens, but I believe I can solve this problem.

When asked whether Ukraine should cede land to Russia to end the war, Trump did not answer directly.

"Let's make peace," he said. "We need peace. We need to stop the death and destruction. Don't you think? Isn't that great?"

Earlier on Thursday, Trump posted a message on his social network Truth Social, allegedly received from Zelenskyy, asking for a personal meeting with Trump when Zelenskyy was already in New York.

Image

Earlier, Donald Trump criticized President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for allegedly criticizing him and refusing to sign an agreement to end the war with Moscow.

