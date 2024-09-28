ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
“It is important that society accepts them and feels their need": a psychotherapist on supporting the military and returning them to civilian life

“It is important that society accepts them and feels their need": a psychotherapist on supporting the military and returning them to civilian life

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118727 views

The expert emphasizes the key role of society in the return of the military to civilian life. Support, understanding and tailored assistance are critical for the successful reintegration of veterans.

The return of servicemen to civilian life is a difficult stage, accompanied by significant psychological and social challenges, and society plays an important role here. UNN talked to psychotherapist Pylyp Dukhliy about this.

Details

Psychotherapist Pylyp Dukhliy believes that the most important aspect of returning to civilian life for military personnel is the support of society and the understanding that there is someone to turn to. After all, in the absence of the necessary help from others, veterans can either return to war or seek self-support by drinking alcohol, drugs or smoking.

It is very important that society accepts them and feels their need. This includes having a job, support and involvement of people around them, despite the complex internal psychological processes of a veteran that can affect others, affecting them

- said Pylyp Dukhliy.

According to the expert, returning to peaceful life is an individual and complex process for each veteran, so support should be adapted to the specific needs of the person. For some, it is important to be able to speak out, repeating the same stories over and over again. In such cases, it is important to show patience and a willingness to listen. Others, on the other hand, may seek silence, avoiding conversations and unnecessary emotional stress. It is important to respect their desire to withdraw. Every veteran needs attention to their needs, assistance in socialization, support in returning to civilian life and establishing social contacts.

It is important to take into account the needs of the veteran and help with adaptation to civilian life. If aggression, alcohol abuse, or other negative manifestations that are difficult to control are manifested, then you should contact a psychologist for professional help

- The psychotherapist emphasized.

If a veteran refuses or is afraid to seek psychological help, Dukhliy recommends other ways of interaction and socialization. He cites participation in support groups for the military, where veterans have the opportunity to share their experiences. The expert explains that such practices and the realization that others have similar problems help to normalize a person's mental state.

Dukhliy also believes that one of the most effective ways to encourage a soldier to seek psychological help is through the example of his fellow soldiers and close people he trusts.

Recall

Pylyp Dukhliy told UNN in a long interview about whether all veterans need psychological help from specialists, the difference between working with war veterans and working with civilians, and how to help the military during their service and after returning to civilian life.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

