An original recipe: KFC's latte with chicken and spices flavor appeared in China

This month, KFC K Coffee in China introduced a rather original dish - a chicken latte. The dish is inspired by the chain's most famous recipes. This was reported by UNN with reference to Dao Insights.

Details

In China, the popular fast food chain has a sub-brand of K Coffee cafes - they share a kitchen with KFC restaurants, but have different areas for visitors. It was there that a new kind of latte appeared - with the flavor of the branded chicken and "secret" seasonings.

The novelty was launched on September 15, and about 20 thousand discount coupons were issued for it in two days.

KFC's "secret" chicken recipe consists of 11 herbs and spices and is closely guarded. However, the media claim that it includes salt, dried thyme and basil leaves, celery salt, ground black pepper, mustard, paprika, salt and garlic, and ground ginger.

