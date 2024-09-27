ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 65289 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103270 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166680 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137664 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143037 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139009 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182067 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112068 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172634 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104744 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100057 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109694 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111788 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 46734 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 53751 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166680 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182067 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172634 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200005 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188938 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141757 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141816 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146531 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137953 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154840 views
An original recipe: KFC's latte with chicken and spices flavor appeared in China

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100078 views

KFC has introduced an unusual drink in China - a chicken latte. The new product has been launched under the K Coffee sub-brand and contains the flavor of the branded chicken with 11 secret herbs and spices.

This month, KFC K Coffee in China introduced a rather original dish - a chicken latte. The dish is inspired by the chain's most famous recipes. This was reported by UNN with reference to Dao Insights

Details

In China, the popular fast food chain has a sub-brand of K Coffee cafes - they share a kitchen with KFC restaurants, but have different areas for visitors. It was there that a new kind of latte appeared - with the flavor of the branded chicken and "secret" seasonings.

The novelty was launched on September 15, and about 20 thousand discount coupons were issued for it in two days. 

KFC's "secret" chicken recipe consists of 11 herbs and spices and is closely guarded. However, the media claim that it includes salt, dried thyme and basil leaves, celery salt, ground black pepper, mustard, paprika, salt and garlic, and ground ginger.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

