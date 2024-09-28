West receives evidence of covert arms shipments from China to russia - media

The West believes that China has been secretly supplying weapons to russia from China. The Times and Reuters reported this with reference to sources, UNN reported.

According to them, the West has evidence of a Chinese company's involvement in supplying russia with "a number of special military drones" that were used during the war in Ukraine. According to the source, the agreement on the supply of drones to russia was fulfilled in 2023.

"Although the Chinese government may not admit it, it will try to keep its growing support (for russia - Ed.) secret," the official added.

The official also confirmed a Reuters report that russia has developed an arms program in China to develop and produce long-range strike drones. They are also being used in the war against Ukraine. According to two Reuters sources in European intelligence, russia produced more than 2,500 Harpy-A1 drones between July 2023 and July 2024.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that russia would not have been able to wage war for more than 2.5 years without China's help. She called for political consequences for Beijing for supporting russian aggression.

It is also known that russia has started experimental payments with China in cryptocurrency for the import of dual-use goods. Priority is given to companies that purchase goods that can be used for military purposes.

