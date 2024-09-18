russia and China's joint military exercises show that the two countries are increasingly working together to show strength - CNN

The russian-Chinese military exercise ocean-2024 fits into a pattern of more than a decade of increased military coordination between russia and China, experts say, as quoted by CNN and UNN.

Details

Citing experts, the newspaper writes that at a time of heightened global tensions - including over russia's war in Ukraine, China's aggression in the South China Sea and its claim to the self-ruled island of Taiwan - the joint military exercises underscore that moscow and Beijing increasingly see each other as a key to demonstrating strength.

The joint exercise also raises the question of whether the two nuclear powers, which are not treaty allies, will be able to act together in any potential future conflict.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), between 2014 and 2023, the two armies conducted at least four and up to 10 joint military exercises, war games, or patrols annually, including multilateral exercises with other countries. According to them, as of July this year, 7 such events have already taken place.

Observers also note that these exercises and patrols are becoming increasingly complex, for example, involving naval and air forces or more advanced equipment, and are taking place in more remote parts of the world.

For the first time in July, Chinese and russian planes intercepted near Alaska took off from the same russian air base, according to CSIS researchers, who also noted that this was the first joint air patrol of the partners in the North Pacific.

Add

The drills lasted 7 days and were the latest in a series of military exercises and joint patrols between russia and China. They take place against the backdrop of promises by putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to strengthen military cooperation.

China has sent several warships and 15 aircraft to participate in the ocean 2024 exercise, according to the russian military. In addition, this month, Chinese and russian forces announced deeper strategic coordination during joint naval exercises in waters near Japan and conducted their fifth joint maritime patrol in the North Pacific.

The publication notes that the United States has already accused China of strengthening russia's defense sector by exporting dual-use goods such as machine tools and microelectronics, although Beijing has denied the accusations, claiming its neutrality in the conflict.

