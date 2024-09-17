Reuters: U.S. suspects China may be supplying Russian uranium to circumvent sanctions

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 54498 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 44397 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 72312 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 45663 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 41591 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184540 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190953 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180577 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207690 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196273 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146489 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146005 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150382 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141487 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158104 views
Reuters: U.S. suspects China may be supplying Russian uranium to circumvent sanctions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19537 views

The United States has seen a sharp increase in enriched uranium imports from China since the end of 2023. It is suspected that China is helping Russia to circumvent sanctions by supplying Russian uranium under the guise of Chinese uranium.

Given the sharp increase in imports of enriched uranium from China since the end of 2023, the United States suspects that China is helping Moscow to circumvent sanctions against enriched uranium. Reuters writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

The publication explains that at the end of 2023, US lawmakers passed a ban on Russian enriched uranium. In the same month, China shipped 242,990 kilograms of enriched uranium to the United States, a significant increase, as China did not export enriched uranium to the United States from 2020 to 2022.

In May of this year, when Biden signed the ban, China again shipped a significant shipment of uranium-this time 123,894 kilograms

G7 countries promise to work to reduce dependence on russian nuclear power01.05.24, 00:10 • 22386 views

It is noted that the US Department of Energy, along with other relevant agencies, is closely monitoring imports from China to ensure proper implementation of the recently passed law banning imports of Russian uranium.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials are monitoring imports from China and other countries to "ensure that they are not importing Russian uranium under the guise of exporting material that they would otherwise use in their own reactors.

Addendum

According to the World Bank, China's imports of Russian enriched uranium surged in 2022 and 2023. Although China is building more reactors that will require a steady supply of uranium, supplies from Russia could also help it export the fuel, analysts say.

With China possibly seeking a greater role in global enriched uranium markets, increased imports of Russian enriched uranium could help achieve Beijing's ambitions

- according to a March report by the Royal United Services Institute in London. 

Meanwhile, the professional association Uranium Producers of America (UPA) has proposed to increase the import duty on Chinese uranium to 50%.

09.01.23, 22:42 • 520881 view

According to its adviser, John Indall, representatives of the organization met with the Commerce Department in July over concerns that imports from China are a way around the ban on Russian uranium.

We would not want to turn off the Russian tap and suddenly see that all this material is coming to us from China.

- Indal said

Recall

In May , the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a law banning imports of enriched uranium from Russia. The document bans imports of Russian uranium to the United States until January 2028.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
world-bankWorld Bank
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
reutersReuters
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising