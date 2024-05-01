ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91922 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109438 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152192 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156051 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252061 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174538 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165738 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148385 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226786 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39315 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 73601 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 41689 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 34613 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 67149 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252061 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226786 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212752 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238469 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225192 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91922 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 67149 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 73601 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113270 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114154 views
G7 countries promise to work to reduce dependence on russian nuclear power

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22387 views

The G7 energy ministers agreed to work to reduce their countries' dependence on russian nuclear-related goods, including promoting diversification of the nuclear fuel supply chain free of russian influence.

The energy ministers of the Group of Seven countries have agreed to work to reduce their countries' dependence on goods from russia for nuclear energy needs. This is stated in the G7 communiqué following the meeting in Turin, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the G7 leaders are committed to reducing dependence on civilian goods related to russia's nuclear industry, including promoting a diversified fuel supply chain free of russian influence.

The G7 also announced that it would provide assistance to countries seeking to diversify their supplies. 

09.01.23, 22:42 • 520883 views

We recognize the continued efforts of countries operating russian-designed reactors to make progress in securing alternative nuclear fuel supply contracts and reducing dependence on spare parts, components and services

 , the G7 energy ministers said in a statement.

In addition, the ministers committed themselves to promoting fusion as a source of energy for the future.

Recall

The White House is considering a ban on imports of enriched uranium from russia, which is used to fuel U.S. commercial reactors and brings Moscow approximately $1 billion in revenue a year.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
white-houseWhite House
g7G7

