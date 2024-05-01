G7 countries promise to work to reduce dependence on russian nuclear power

The energy ministers of the Group of Seven countries have agreed to work to reduce their countries' dependence on goods from russia for nuclear energy needs. This is stated in the G7 communiqué following the meeting in Turin, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the G7 leaders are committed to reducing dependence on civilian goods related to russia's nuclear industry, including promoting a diversified fuel supply chain free of russian influence.

The G7 also announced that it would provide assistance to countries seeking to diversify their supplies.

We recognize the continued efforts of countries operating russian-designed reactors to make progress in securing alternative nuclear fuel supply contracts and reducing dependence on spare parts, components and services , the G7 energy ministers said in a statement.

In addition, the ministers committed themselves to promoting fusion as a source of energy for the future.

Recall

The White House is considering a ban on imports of enriched uranium from russia, which is used to fuel U.S. commercial reactors and brings Moscow approximately $1 billion in revenue a year.