Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 110019 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113898 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184737 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146726 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148541 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141053 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191067 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112249 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180681 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104922 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Russia started paying China with cryptocurrencies for military goods - media

Russia started paying China with cryptocurrencies for military goods - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20300 views

Russia has begun experimental cryptocurrency payments with China for the import of dual-use goods. Priority is given to companies that purchase goods that can be used for military purposes.

Russia has begun paying China to transfer trade with China to cryptocurrency. This possibility is currently being tested by companies that purchase dual-use goods. Russian media reports UNN.

Details

According to sources familiar with the matter, the first group of importers allowed to pay for Chinese goods in digital currencies under the experimental legal regime (EPR) included electronics manufacturers, some members of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and several banks.

Russia has already become completely economically and politically dependent on China - political scientist07.05.24, 14:22 • 150142 views

Priority was given to companies that purchase goods that can be used not only for peaceful but also for military purposes. It was these importers who had the most difficulty making payments to banks in China and other countries.

It is also noted that in the Russian government selected companies with the largest turnover. However, a little later, Moscow hopes to attract even more participants in the framework of the EPR. 

Addendum

The publication noted that the amendments on cryptocurrency payments for foreign trade contracts under the EPS were signed by the head of the Russian Federation in early August, and came into force on September 1.

The amendments also make it possible to conduct exchange trading in cryptocurrencies under the supervision of the Central Bank of Russia. The Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance are responsible for forming the circle of persons involved in the work of the EPR.

Russian media explain that currently the Central Bank has organized "face control to the elite EPR club," so representatives of medium-sized businesses cannot join it. 

The United States and Australia call on China to influence Russia to end the war in Ukraine07.08.24, 11:49 • 106906 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

