Russia has already become completely economically and politically dependent on China - political scientist

Russia has already become completely economically and politically dependent on China, as the strategic interests of the two countries are completely aligned. Also, Russia is completely dependent on China because of sanctions, which allows it to buy goods, including for use in weapons, from China. This opinion was expressed by international political scientist Hryhoriy Perepelytsia to UNN.

Indeed, Russia has already become completely dependent on China, economically dependent on China, and, accordingly, politically dependent. Russia, because of the sanctions, began to buy components for its weapons from China, and thus now they have found import substitution in Chinese technology and Chinese production, including dual-use goods used for the production of weapons. In this sense, they really became completely dependent on China, and then the US ban on dollar payments also significantly limited Russia's position - Perepelytsia said.

Perepelytsia noted that the two countries have now formed a two-against-one strategy - Russia and China against the United States. When they overcome the United States, a confrontation for global dominance between Russia and China will begin. According to him, Russia has been seeking this alliance for a long time, but China has limited itself to such strategic partnership relations.

The political scientist emphasized that China is pleased that Russia has started a war with the West, so that China can receive cheap Russian energy resources.

"You need to understand that China does not enter into military alliances with anyone. It works only in terms of diplomacy, only in the form of a strategic partnership, which is very close to allied relations. When Xi Jinping actually usurped power, he changed the priorities of China's strategic interests, when the main priority became achieving global geopolitical dominance instead of global economic dominance. The Russian-Ukrainian war contributed to this to a large extent, when it destroyed this global program "One Train, One Road." That is why China is pushing together with Russia to push the United States from the position of global dominance and build a new global world, not an America-centered world, but a China-centered world," the political scientist said.

According to him, Russia also aspires to become a global power and also seeks to destroy this unipolar world built on the US doctrine of global leadership.

"Therefore, it is the United States, as Biden said in his inaugural speech and his strategy, that the main threat to the United States is the threat to global dominance from China. Here, Russia also sets this global goal of destroying the unipolar world and pushing the United States from the position of global leadership and establishing its own global dominance in the world. In this sense, this strategic-allied tandem is working. That is why Russia is an ally of China today, and China is an ally of Russia," the international political scientist emphasizes.

He adds that the Americans are not putting much pressure on China to persuade it to use it against Russia.

"China has a dual policy. On the one hand, it is interested in overthrowing the global influence of the United States, and on the other hand, it is technologically dependent on the United States. That is why Xi Jinping takes into account that it is on American investments and technologies that China has reached the level of global status, especially economic status. It has become a global enterprise of the entire world economy," Perepelytsia added.

He also said that the Sino-Russian friendship has a long heritage in the Soviet era and began in 1971 when U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger proposed the so-called Triangle Strategy.

"After the early 1960s, when Khrushchev refused to hand over nuclear weapons to Mao Zedong, although everything was ready for this, differences between China and the USSR began to emerge. China's orientation was toward the Third World, where it decided to extend its own influence and dominance. And in this situation, Kissinger proposed a triangle strategy, where the United States has influence with China to contain Russia. And since then, this strategy has existed until now. Sometimes this configuration changes. It changes, sometimes with epochs of cooperation in this triangle, sometimes with epochs of confrontation based on the principle of two against one. And today we have a situation where it is no longer America and China against the USSR, but Russia and China against America," says Perepelytsia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that China has leverage over Russia. However, some countries fear that excessive pressure on Russia could lead to it falling into Chinese hands, although, according to the minister, this has already happened.