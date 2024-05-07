Xi Jinping: China has worked "vigorously" to advance peace talks on Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized that China has consistently supported peace talks in Ukraine, and therefore has no involvement in the Ukrainian crisis.
Xi Jinping informed that China has been working "vigorously" to promote peace talks in Ukraine and said that China has no involvement in the Ukrainian crisis. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.
Details
According to the Chinese media, on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized that China has been actively working to promote peace talks in Ukraine.
Add
Also, during a trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Xi said that China is not a party to the Ukrainian crisis and has no involvement in it.
Xi Jinping holds talks with Macron and von der Leyen: European Commission President talks about Russia's war against Ukraine06.05.24, 13:12 • 21173 views