Xi Jinping: China has worked "vigorously" to advance peace talks on Ukraine

Xi Jinping informed that China has been working "vigorously" to promote peace talks in Ukraine and said that China has no involvement in the Ukrainian crisis. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

According to the Chinese media, on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized that China has been actively working to promote peace talks in Ukraine.

Also, during a trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Xi said that China is not a party to the Ukrainian crisis and has no involvement in it.

Xi Jinping holds talks with Macron and von der Leyen: European Commission President talks about Russia's war against Ukraine