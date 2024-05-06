Macron congratulates China on its commitment not to sell weapons or provide assistance to russia

The French President congratulated China on its commitment not to sell weapons or provide assistance to russia. He also emphasized the importance of controlling the export of goods to the terrorist country that could be used for military purposes. This was reported by Le Figaro, according to UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Paris to discuss a number of global issues, including relations with russia.

Macron welcomed China's commitment to "refrain from selling weapons" and providing "any assistance to moscow" and "strictly control the export of dual-use goods.

We respect the longstanding ties that unite China and russia. Given the complicated history, we welcome the commitment of the Chinese authorities to refrain from selling any arms, providing any assistance to moscow, and strictly controlling the export of dual-use goods that could be used for military purposes - Emmanuel Macron said .

President Macron emphasized the importance of a close dialogue between France and China in connection with russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

In addition, Macron also welcomed Xi Jinping's initiative for an Olympic truce during the Paris Games this summer.

