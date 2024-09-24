ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy: Russia uses Chinese satellites to photograph Ukrainian nuclear facilities

Zelenskyy: Russia uses Chinese satellites to photograph Ukrainian nuclear facilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15168 views

Ukraine's President says Russia is photographing details of nuclear facilities using Chinese satellites. Zelenskiy considers this possible preparation for strikes and promises to share the information at the UN General Assembly.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia uses Chinese satellites to photograph details at nuclear facilities, which may indicate possible strikes on these facilities, he said in an interview with ABC News, UNN reports.

Recent information suggests that Russia is using Chinese satellites to photograph details of objects at nuclear facilities. And in our experience, if Russia takes pictures of certain objects, there is a threat of strikes on nuclear facilities

- Zelensky said.

Zelenskiy did not specify whether the satellites used by Russia were commercial or under the control of the Chinese government. He promised to share the information Ukraine has with world leaders at the UN General Assembly this week.

Recall 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a several-day official visit to the United States. And the culmination of this visit should be the presentation of a mysterious plan, which has already been dubbed the “Zelenskyy Victory Plan.” UNN analyzed what is known about this plan and what exactly it may contain.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

