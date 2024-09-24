Zelenskyy: Russia uses Chinese satellites to photograph Ukrainian nuclear facilities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia uses Chinese satellites to photograph details at nuclear facilities, which may indicate possible strikes on these facilities, he said in an interview with ABC News, UNN reports.

Recent information suggests that Russia is using Chinese satellites to photograph details of objects at nuclear facilities. And in our experience, if Russia takes pictures of certain objects, there is a threat of strikes on nuclear facilities - Zelensky said.

Zelenskiy did not specify whether the satellites used by Russia were commercial or under the control of the Chinese government. He promised to share the information Ukraine has with world leaders at the UN General Assembly this week.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a several-day official visit to the United States. And the culmination of this visit should be the presentation of a mysterious plan, which has already been dubbed the “Zelenskyy Victory Plan.” UNN analyzed what is known about this plan and what exactly it may contain.