More than UAH 1.5 million in salary and tens of thousands in cash. What did the NBU official Polarush, who threatened the military officer, indicate in his declaration

Pavel Poliarush, the head of the NBU's Department for Work with Troubled Assets, who threatened to kill Belarusian volunteer Andrei Tratsevsky (Bezsmertny), earned more than UAH 1.5 million in the NBU over the past year, UNN reports.

Context

Belarusian volunteer Andrei Tratsevsky (Bezsmertny) said that he was threatened by Pavel Poliarush, a drunken head of the NBU's Department for Work with Troubled Assets. The incident occurred on the road near one of the capital's residential complexes.

Polarush, according to him, jumped in front of the soldier's wheels, blocked traffic, started fighting and said that he would shoot him in the legs with his award-winning weapon. Polarush denied everything. Another video published by the military shows that police officers inspecting Polarush's car found an object that looked like a gun. According to Tratsevsky, Poliarush allegedly said that he would "buy everyone" and said in front of law enforcement officers that "all Belarusian volunteers will either go back to Belarus or kneel in Pokrovsk.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media and caused outrage among users. They demand a reaction from the NBU leadership to this incident.

The Kyiv police told UNN that they had opened criminal proceedings under the articles "threatening to kill" and "inflicting light bodily harm" and drew up a report against Polarush for driving under the influence. In addition, law enforcement officers confirmed that they had seized a weapon from the official.

As indicated in of Polarush's declaration, in 2023 he received UAH 1 ,518 ,563 in salary from the National Bank of Ukraine. That is more than 126.5 thousand hryvnias per month.

By the way, the Ukrainian military, who are defending our country at zero, receive approximately the same salary.

Last year, Polarusz had 147 712 UAH and 1 586 UAH in his bank accounts. The official kept 19 ,000 dollars and 23 ,713 euros in cash.

At the same time, in his declaration for the previous year, Polarush indicated that he had transferred UAH 1,740 ,200 to the Zhytlo-Capital Financial Company LLC for trust management. This probably refers to an apartment in Kyiv with an area of more than 62 square meters, which is listed in the declaration as an object of unfinished construction.

Polarush also indicated that he has the right to use SUZUKI GRAND VITARA (owned by his mother, Alla Polarush) and LEXUS RX 200T (owned by Kateryna Shatrova, daughter of Polarush's common-law wife, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Iryna Mudra).

Polarush also owns a 90-square-meter apartment in Kyiv and a parking space, a house and two plots of land in the Kyiv region. He also has the right to use the house and land owned by Kateryna Shatrova.

It is worth noting that according to the Unified Register of Court Decisions, Polarush was involved in two accidents in which he was involved in his mother's car.

For the first time, on August 13, 2016, he rammed a Dewoo car due to inattention. In this case, the Holosiivskyi District Court found guilty of the accident.

He was involved in a second car accident on March 3, 2020. As stated in of the court's ruling, Polarush failed to take into account the road situation, failed to maintain a safe side interval, and collided with a Fiat car that was trying to avoid hitting him. However, the Solomenskyi District Court of Kyiv did not find any administrative offense in Poliarush's actions.

Recall

According to media reports, Polarush is to be appointed managing director of the Deposit Guarantee Fund. He is a favorite of the National Bank, whose representatives are members of the DGF's Administrative Board, which is making the relevant personnel changes. It is possible that Polarush may also be supported by the Presidential Office, as Deputy Head of the Office Iryna Mudra is his common-law wife.

Earlier, journalists found out that Polarush repeatedly traveled abroad after the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. In particular, the journalists reported that in November 2022 he received permission to travel outside the country from the odious former deputy defense minister, who is currently a suspect in corruption crimes. The permit was allegedly issued to Polarush to travel abroad in an elite Lexus car to receive humanitarian aid. However, it is not yet known on what grounds Polarush traveled abroad from February to November 2022.

Member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Mykola Velychkovych believes that law enforcement should investigate Polarush's travels abroad. A member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense, Hennadiy Kasai , does not rule outthat Polarush may have problems during the special vetting process as a candidate for the position of managing director of the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

At the same time, MPs and experts interviewed by UNN emphasize that the election of the new head of the Deposit Guarantee Fund should be transparent and open. And one of the main selection criteria, along with professionalism, should be the candidate's crystal clear business reputation.

"It is extremely important to have an impeccable reputation. This is the key. It is important that this person has a decent reputation, is definitely a specialist and a patriot of Ukraine, and does not represent the interests of someone else," MP Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk emphasized .