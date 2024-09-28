Director of rehabilitation center in Lviv region suspended over allegations of child abuse

The head of an educational and rehabilitation institution in the Lviv region, who was accused of violence by inmates, was suspended from work during the inspection. This was announced by the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, reports UNN.

Details

According to Kozytskyi, law enforcement officers and specialists from the specialized department of the Lviv RSA arrived at the scene. Lviv RSA is fully cooperating with the investigation.

The head of the institution was suspended from work for the duration of the inspection - he said.

Recall

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, reported on physical, psychological and sexual violence against children by the director of a rehabilitation center in Lviv region, which housed orphans, children deprived of parental care, children in difficult life circumstances and children with special educational needs. The director of the institution publicly humiliated and threatened children, and there were testimonies from children that the director had committed sexual acts against female residents.

During the investigation, the children from the rehabilitation center were moved to a safe place, the prosecutor's office said.

