Director of rehabilitation center in Lviv region suspended over allegations of child abuse

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 67976 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103620 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167211 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137957 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143190 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139078 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182295 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112076 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172822 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104747 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100281 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109943 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112042 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 48654 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 55378 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167211 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182295 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172822 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200201 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189123 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141891 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141942 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146649 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138059 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154939 views
Director of rehabilitation center in Lviv region suspended over allegations of child abuse

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23325 views

The head of an educational and rehabilitation facility in Lviv region was suspended from work for the duration of the inspection. He was accused of physical, psychological and sexual abuse by the inmates.

The head of an educational and rehabilitation institution in the Lviv region, who was accused of violence by inmates, was suspended from work during the inspection. This was announced by the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, reports UNN.

Details

According to Kozytskyi, law enforcement officers and specialists from the specialized department of the Lviv RSA arrived at the scene. Lviv RSA is fully cooperating with the investigation.

The head of the institution was suspended from work for the duration of the inspection

- he said.

Recall

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, reported on physical, psychological and sexual violence against children by the director of a rehabilitation center in Lviv region, which housed orphans, children deprived of parental care, children in difficult life circumstances and children with special educational needs. The director of the institution publicly humiliated and threatened children, and there were testimonies from children that the director had committed sexual acts against female residents.

During the investigation, the children from the rehabilitation center were moved to a safe place, the prosecutor's office said.

Systematically beat children: orphanage teacher suspected of abuse28.11.23, 11:03 • 26166 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising