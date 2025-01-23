Secretary of State Rubio to visit Panama after Trump's claims about canal seizure

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100120 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101589 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109548 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112280 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133485 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104149 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136735 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103815 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113464 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117010 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 121172 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121172 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 72046 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116070 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 44450 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 44684 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 44684 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100125 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100125 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133491 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133491 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136739 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168170 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 157852 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157852 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 32341 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 32341 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 44684 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 44684 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116070 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 121172 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121172 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140720 views
Secretary of State Rubio to visit Panama after Trump's claims about canal seizure

Secretary of State Rubio to visit Panama after Trump's claims about canal seizure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29560 views

Marco Rubio is planning a visit to five Latin American countries, including Panama, where he will discuss migration and the Panama Canal issue. The trip will be Rubio's first foreign visit as secretary of state.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is going to visit Panama - the country whose channel President Donald Trump proposed to seize - as early as next week. This writes Politico, citing three US officials informed of the plan, reports UNN.

Rubio's trip, scheduled for late January and early February, also includes Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic, officials said.

The trip is expected to be Rubio's first overseas trip as secretary of state, said one former official who was also briefed on the plan. All were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss travel plans.

All individuals also emphasized that travel plans were tentative.

Late Wednesday night, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce confirmed the overall travel plan and said Rubio chose the Western Hemisphere as a priority because "that's where we live.

Taking it back: Trump on the Panama Canal20.01.2025, 20:19 • 86847 views

"We will not continue to ignore the region as other administrations have done," Bruce said. "Engaging with our neighbors is a vital element in addressing the challenges of migration, supply chains and economic growth, which are key to Secretary Rubio's foreign policy commitment to making America strong, prosperous and secure.

Rubio is expected to use the trip to highlight at least two issues at the top of MAGA's foreign policy agenda: reducing illegal immigration and Trump's push to reclaim the Panama Canal, according to a current and former official.

Panamanian officials angry at Trump's comments about a strategically important waterway.

"The Panama Canal belongs to Panama and will belong to Panama," Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino said at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. "The Panama Canal is not a concession or a gift from the United States.

Other countries Rubio plans to visit, including Guatemala and El Salvador, have also served as major transshipment points for migrants trying to reach the southern U.S. border.

In one of his first memos to State Department officials, Rubio called mass migration "one of the most important issues of our time" and said that under his leadership, the department would work with countries in the Western Hemisphere to reduce illegal immigration and negotiate the "repatriation of undocumented immigrants.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
panamaPanama
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
guatemalaGuatemala
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

