Taking it back: Trump on the Panama Canal

US President Donald Trump said during his inauguration speech that America will take back the Panama Canal, reports UNN citing Sky news.

“China runs the Panama Canal - and we didn't give it to China, we gave it to Panama,” he says.

“We're taking it back,” Trump added.

And as expected, the new U.S. president also says the Gulf of Mexico will be renamed the Gulf of America.

“And we will return the name of the great President William McKinley to Mount McKinley where it belongs and where it belongs,” he says, reversing a decision made by Barack Obama to call it ‘Denali’ when he was president.

