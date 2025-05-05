Another section polluted with fuel oil was discovered on the coast of Odesa region - ecologist

On the coast of Odesa region, employees of the "Tuzlivski Lymany" National Nature Park discovered an area polluted with fuel oil within the national park on the Black Sea coast. Fuel oil is being dumped on the coast of Odesa region as a result of the accident of the Russian tanker on December 15, 2024, reported Doctor of Biological Sciences in Ecology of the "Tuzlivski Lymany" National Nature Park Ivan Rusev.

Details

Within the national park, another area was found on a sandy spit, where the sea washed out fuel oil fractions with a diameter of 5 mm. There is not much of it - about 50 grams and it was promptly collected by us - said Rusev.

He reported that the fuel oil was very soft from the high temperature of the sand +28. Rusev added that, perhaps, there is still fuel oil on the coasts of Odesa region, but the beaches are not inspected everywhere.

In addition, strong winds and the transfer of sand across the spit in recent days probably cover it and it dissolves in the thickness of the sand, poisoning the sandy biocenoses. The main part of the fuel oil that could have reached the North-Western Black Sea region from the site of the accident on 15.12.2024 is already dissolving and "embedded" in the food chains of hydrobionts of the marine ecosystem with warming - explained the ecologist.

Rusev also added that there is currently no more fuel oil on the coast in the national park, but there are no guarantees that the sea will not throw it ashore again, as millions of small fractions rise from the seabed and drift in the waters of the North-Western Black Sea.

The sea abyss either throws it out or absorbs it through the food chains of the marine ecosystem - explained Rusev.

Addition

Mass death of fish was recorded in the Sea of Azov in the area of occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region. A similar phenomenon, only with crabs, is recorded in the area of Kerch in the occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea. This is probably part of a deliberate policy of ecocide by Russia.

The invaders are bringing fuel oil-contaminated soil from Anapa to Crimea, without disposing of it properly. This threatens an environmental disaster on the peninsula and poisons water resources.

