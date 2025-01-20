Trump hopes to plant U.S. flag on Mars

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke in his inauguration speech about the hope that an American flag will be planted on Mars, reports UNN with citing Sky news.

Ambition is the “lifeblood” of the U.S., Trump said, laying out his hope for the country's flag on Mars.

“We will follow our manifest destiny to the stars by sending American astronauts to plant the star-spangled flag on the planet Mars,” he says,

“And right now, our country is more ambitious than any other,” he adds.

“There is no other country like ours. Americans are explorers, builders, innovators, entrepreneurs and pioneers.

As the publication notes, Trump's words echo an idea often floated by Ilon Musk, who will head his new government efficiency department.

Musk, who was seen approving of Trump's remarks about Mars, has called for a manned mission to the planet.

