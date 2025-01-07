Trump wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America”

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America,” reports UNN citing CNN.

“We're going to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a nice ring to it. It covers a large area, the Gulf of America - what a beautiful name. And it's appropriate,” Trump said, speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump repeated his call for Mexico to help stop illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border and his promise to impose duties on Mexico.