Trump wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America”

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 57396 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149670 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128651 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136187 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134774 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172429 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110899 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165076 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104509 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America”

Trump wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 21740 views

Donald Trump announced his intention to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.” He also repeated the demands to Mexico to fight illegal immigration and the threat to impose duties.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America,” reports UNN citing CNN.

“We're going to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a nice ring to it. It covers a large area, the Gulf of America - what a beautiful name. And it's appropriate,” Trump said, speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump repeated his call for Mexico to help stop illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border and his promise to impose duties on Mexico.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

