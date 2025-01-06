ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump's Greenland and Panama Canal ambitions face Republican skepticism

Trump's Greenland and Panama Canal ambitions face Republican skepticism

Kyiv  •  UNN

Republican senators and congressmen consider the idea of seizing Greenland unrealistic. Restoring direct US control over the Panama Canal also seems unlikely.

The prospect of the United States seizing Greenland is considered especially surprising in the ranks of the American conservative ruling party. This was written by The Hill, reported by UNN.

Senators and members of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party find the prospect of taking over Greenland particularly exciting, but they are wary of confronting Trump.

- the publication says.

They also note that there has been no serious discussion of such ideas in Washington since Trump left the White House four years ago.

"I don't think it's for sale. He probably means some of it, but I'm not sure how legally you can buy it if that's what he's talking about," Congressman Michael McCaul, a Republican from Texas, said of Greenland, smiling. Previously, McCaul was the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The idea of restoring direct U.S. control over the Panama Canal also seems unlikely. At the same time, some Republican lawmakers say the United States has a vital national security interest in protecting the neutrality of the canal.

McCall on the Panama Canal:

I think he thinks that Jimmy Carter, God rest his soul, sold him for a dollar, and that was a bad deal. We gave up a lot of things

- said former Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee about the Panama Canal. 

To recap

In his Christmas posts on social media, President-elect Donald Trump drew attention to Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal, hinting at the possibility of their control by the United States.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

