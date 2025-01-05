Zelensky: Trump can stop Putin because Putin is afraid of him

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Zelensky: Trump can stop Putin because Putin is afraid of him

Zelensky: Trump can stop Putin because Putin is afraid of him

Kyiv  •  UNN

 23606 views

President of Ukraine says he expects to meet with Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects to be one of the first people Donald Trump will meet after his inauguration as US president. And Zelenskyy is counting on Trump because Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is afraid of him. Zelenskyy said this during an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, Zelenskyy said that during a phone call, Trump said he was looking forward to their meeting to discuss Ukraine.

"Ukraine wants peace, America wants peace. We must negotiate with Trump first and foremost. He told me on the phone that he expects us to meet and my official visit will be the first or one of the first to him," the president said.

Trump sent a "message" to Zelensky urging him to think about a ceasefire and abandoning the occupied territories - El Pais22.12.24, 13:50 • 50102 views

In addition, he believes that this conversation is just as important for Trump, and the issue of Ukraine is one of the most pressing.

"I have great faith and trust in his words. We have many plans to build on. And these plans are supported by many countries. But we need his [Trump's] vision. He has to look at all the details. Because he can stop Putin, because Putin is afraid of him. This is a fact," Zelensky said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that Trump will become president of a democratic country and, unlike dictator Putin, will leave office after his term is over. And Putin can stay and destroy Ukraine, taking into account past mistakes.

Trump says Putin is ready to meet with him and discuss the war in Ukraine22.12.24, 20:51 • 50841 view

Recall 

The President of Ukraine saidthat he could not come to Trump's inauguration without a direct invitation, especially during the war. Trump confirmed that he had not invited Zelenskyy, but was ready to receive him.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics

