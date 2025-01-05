Zelensky: Trump can stop Putin because Putin is afraid of him

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects to be one of the first people Donald Trump will meet after his inauguration as US president. And Zelenskyy is counting on Trump because Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is afraid of him. Zelenskyy said this during an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, Zelenskyy said that during a phone call, Trump said he was looking forward to their meeting to discuss Ukraine.

"Ukraine wants peace, America wants peace. We must negotiate with Trump first and foremost. He told me on the phone that he expects us to meet and my official visit will be the first or one of the first to him," the president said.

In addition, he believes that this conversation is just as important for Trump, and the issue of Ukraine is one of the most pressing.

"I have great faith and trust in his words. We have many plans to build on. And these plans are supported by many countries. But we need his [Trump's] vision. He has to look at all the details. Because he can stop Putin, because Putin is afraid of him. This is a fact," Zelensky said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that Trump will become president of a democratic country and, unlike dictator Putin, will leave office after his term is over. And Putin can stay and destroy Ukraine, taking into account past mistakes.

Recall

The President of Ukraine saidthat he could not come to Trump's inauguration without a direct invitation, especially during the war. Trump confirmed that he had not invited Zelenskyy, but was ready to receive him.