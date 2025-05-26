ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

Russia's only real hope of winning the war against Ukraine is to stop Western military aid to Kyiv. This is stated in a material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is using long-range strikes on Ukrainian cities, "aggressive rhetorical campaigns and excessive pessimism in the West about the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, trying to degrade the morale of Ukrainians and convince the West that Russia's victory in Ukraine is inevitable and support for Ukraine is futile."

In the past eight months, Russian forces have stepped up long-range strikes on Ukraine and carried out the seven largest drone and missile strikes since the war began in January 2025 - noted in the article.

"He wants to continue this war": German Foreign Minister calls on the EU for new sanctions against Russia

According to experts, Russian officials are filling the information space with calls for Ukraine to make concessions on its sovereignty and territorial integrity, although most of these statements are consistent with Russia's long-standing demands "and effectively demonstrate that Russia's demands have not changed in the last three years of the war.

These demands ignore the fact that the situation on the battlefield has changed dramatically since the beginning of 2022, and that three years of losses of manpower and equipment have significantly worsened the ability of Russian troops to conquer Ukraine - ISW notes.

Analysts emphasize that the advance of the Russians has slowed down significantly - the Russian armed forces continue to suffer losses in personnel and are increasingly relying on poorly trained and equipped infantry to achieve victories. At the same time, Putin remains deeply committed to "distracting from the realities of the situation on the battlefield."

Recall

US President Donald Trump says he is "unhappy" with the latest actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He noted that he has known Putin for a long time and "always got along with him," but "he is launching missiles at cities and killing people, and I don't like it."

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"