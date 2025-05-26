ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 155090 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 178863 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 248376 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 299758 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 183475 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 114864 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 109808 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 74998 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 57688 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 54858 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.8m/s
91%
746mm
Popular news

Attack in Kyiv region: the number of victims has increased, more than 100 houses have been damaged

May 25, 06:14 PM • 10652 views

German bank blocked Schroeder's account for salaries from "Gazprom" - Bild

May 25, 06:31 PM • 6590 views

"We are not expecting a miracle": Ukraine prepares for Russia's summer offensive - Financial Times

09:37 PM • 7796 views

Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist

11:39 PM • 7188 views

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

12:32 AM • 5152 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 248376 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 299758 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 278528 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 370487 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 449940 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Vitalii Kim

Igor Klymenko

Rustem Umerov

Oleh Syniehubov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Mykolaiv

Sumy Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 107898 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 155090 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 55268 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 52606 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 57177 views
Actual

Bild

The Washington Post

Telegram

Facebook

F-16 Fighting Falcon

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

According to analysts, Russia seeks to end Western aid to Ukraine in order to win the war. The Russian advance has slowed, they are suffering losses and relying on poorly trained infantry.

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

Russia's only real hope of winning the war against Ukraine is to stop Western military aid to Kyiv. This is stated in a material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is using long-range strikes on Ukrainian cities, "aggressive rhetorical campaigns and excessive pessimism in the West about the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, trying to degrade the morale of Ukrainians and convince the West that Russia's victory in Ukraine is inevitable and support for Ukraine is futile."

In the past eight months, Russian forces have stepped up long-range strikes on Ukraine and carried out the seven largest drone and missile strikes since the war began in January 2025

- noted in the article.

"He wants to continue this war": German Foreign Minister calls on the EU for new sanctions against Russia 25.05.25, 00:17 • 64 views

According to experts, Russian officials are filling the information space with calls for Ukraine to make concessions on its sovereignty and territorial integrity, although most of these statements are consistent with Russia's long-standing demands "and effectively demonstrate that Russia's demands have not changed in the last three years of the war.

These demands ignore the fact that the situation on the battlefield has changed dramatically since the beginning of 2022, and that three years of losses of manpower and equipment have significantly worsened the ability of Russian troops to conquer Ukraine

- ISW notes.

Analysts emphasize that the advance of the Russians has slowed down significantly - the Russian armed forces continue to suffer losses in personnel and are increasingly relying on poorly trained and equipped infantry to achieve victories. At the same time, Putin remains deeply committed to "distracting from the realities of the situation on the battlefield."

Recall

US President Donald Trump says he is "unhappy" with the latest actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He noted that he has known Putin for a long time and "always got along with him," but "he is launching missiles at cities and killing people, and I don't like it."

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone" 26.05.25, 03:32 • 4740 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Institute for the Study of War
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$64.36
Bitcoin
$109,553.20
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,372.10
Ethereum
$2,556.94