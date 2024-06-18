Heavy rains in Central America kill at least 13 people

Heavy rains in Central America have led to floods and landslides, killing at least 13 people. This is reported by Agence France-Presse, UNN reports.

Details

Central America is experiencing a series of natural disasters that have led to tragic consequences. Heavy rains caused floods and landslides that killed at least 13 people in El Salvador and Guatemala.

El Salvador, which has proved to be particularly vulnerable to natural disasters, has suffered the greatest losses. Over the past weekend and Monday, 11 people died there. Due to the difficult situation, the country's Congress declared a state of emergency.

In neighboring Guatemala, two people lost their lives in a wall collapse on Sunday.

On the South American coast, in Ecuador, the death toll from a weekend landslide has risen from six to seven.