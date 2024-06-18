Heavy rains in Central America kill at least 13 people

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11943 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 124194 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 127534 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 142036 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 201377 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240495 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148498 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370236 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182673 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149838 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 86032 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 121022 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 107871 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23236 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 43435 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 124194 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 108953 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 127534 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 122093 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 142036 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 8564 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10700 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14965 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16352 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23877 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Heavy rains in Central America kill at least 13 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20209 views

Heavy rains in Central America caused flooding and landslides, killing at least 13 people in El Salvador and Guatemala.

Heavy rains in Central America kill at least 13 people

Heavy rains in Central America have led to floods and landslides, killing at least 13 people. This is reported by Agence France-Presse, UNN reports.

Details

Central America is experiencing a series of natural disasters that have led to tragic consequences. Heavy rains caused floods and landslides that killed at least 13 people in El Salvador and Guatemala.

El Salvador, which has proved to be particularly vulnerable to natural disasters, has suffered the greatest losses. Over the past weekend and Monday, 11 people died there. Due to the difficult situation, the country's Congress declared a state of emergency.

In neighboring Guatemala, two people lost their lives in a wall collapse on Sunday.

On the South American coast, in Ecuador, the death toll from a weekend landslide has risen from six to seven.

15.10.23, 00:37 • 495341 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyNews of the World
Guatemala
Ecuador
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91