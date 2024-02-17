ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
They discussed the possibility of building a network of grain hubs: Zelenskyy meets with the new President of Guatemala in Munich

They discussed the possibility of building a network of grain hubs: Zelenskyy meets with the new President of Guatemala in Munich

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33547 views

President Zelenskyy thanked President Arevalo for his country's continued support for Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion and discussed bilateral relations, Ukraine's defense needs, and ensuring grain exports despite Russian obstacles.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Guatemala Bernardo Arevalo, who recently took office after winning the election, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

The Head of State expressed gratitude for the unwavering support for Ukraine demonstrated by Guatemala since the first days of Russia's full-scale aggression.

Situation at the front and support on the way to NATO: Zelenskyy meets with President-elect of Finland17.02.24, 19:29 • 32268 views

"We thank your country and society for supporting Ukraine, our sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is important for us to have strong bilateral relations with Guatemala," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine noted the participation of Guatemala in the meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers on the implementation of the Ukrainian formula for peace and invited Bernardo Arevalo to participate in the inaugural Global Peace Summit at the level of state leaders.

Zelenskyy informs on Ukraine's priority defense needs: Zelenskyy meets with US Senate delegation in Munich17.02.24, 18:53 • 33987 views

"We are interested in the widest possible representation of the countries of the world at this important summit," the Head of State emphasized.

The President of Ukraine informed his counterpart about ensuring the operation of the "grain corridor" despite all attempts by Russia to obstruct free navigation in the Black Sea. The leaders also discussed the possibility of building a network of grain hubs to ensure the export of Ukrainian agricultural products and global food security. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

