They discussed the possibility of building a network of grain hubs: Zelenskyy meets with the new President of Guatemala in Munich

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Guatemala Bernardo Arevalo, who recently took office after winning the election, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

The Head of State expressed gratitude for the unwavering support for Ukraine demonstrated by Guatemala since the first days of Russia's full-scale aggression.

Situation at the front and support on the way to NATO: Zelenskyy meets with President-elect of Finland

"We thank your country and society for supporting Ukraine, our sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is important for us to have strong bilateral relations with Guatemala," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine noted the participation of Guatemala in the meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers on the implementation of the Ukrainian formula for peace and invited Bernardo Arevalo to participate in the inaugural Global Peace Summit at the level of state leaders.

Zelenskyy informs on Ukraine's priority defense needs: Zelenskyy meets with US Senate delegation in Munich

"We are interested in the widest possible representation of the countries of the world at this important summit," the Head of State emphasized.

The President of Ukraine informed his counterpart about ensuring the operation of the "grain corridor" despite all attempts by Russia to obstruct free navigation in the Black Sea. The leaders also discussed the possibility of building a network of grain hubs to ensure the export of Ukrainian agricultural products and global food security.