Situation at the front and support on the way to NATO: Zelenskyy meets with President-elect of Finland

Within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President-elect of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Zelenskyy congratulated his interlocutor on his election victory and thanked him for his clear position on condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"We are extremely grateful to your country and your people for their unwavering support and warm attitude towards Ukraine and Ukrainians. You have been with us since the first days of the full-scale war," the Head of State noted.

The President of Ukraine informed Alexander Stubb about the current situation at the front and the most urgent defense needs of the Ukrainian army.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining Finland's support for Ukraine on its path to NATO and European Union membership.