Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 102530 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108964 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 175997 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142520 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145894 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140060 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186542 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112160 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176578 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104790 views

Zelenskyy discusses defense cooperation and steps to a just peace with Finnish President

Zelenskyy discusses defense cooperation and steps to a just peace with Finnish President

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66020 views

The Presidents of Ukraine and Finland met in New York. They discussed the production of drones, strikes deep into Russia, and international efforts to achieve a just peace in Ukraine.

In New York, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Finland Alexander Stubb. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of State informed his interlocutor on the current stage of implementation of the agreements reached during the NATO Summit in Washington.

The meeting focused on Ukrainian-Finnish defense cooperation, including the joint production of drones and the exchange of experience in this area,

- the statement said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to obtain permission from its partners and the means to strike deep into Russian territory.

The leaders also discussed what international efforts are needed to achieve a lasting and just peace for Ukraine and the role of the Global South in this process.

Zelenskyy discussed the Peace Formula with President of Guatemala25.09.24, 00:44 • 19236 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

