Zelenskyy discusses defense cooperation and steps to a just peace with Finnish President

In New York, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Finland Alexander Stubb. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

The Head of State informed his interlocutor on the current stage of implementation of the agreements reached during the NATO Summit in Washington.

The meeting focused on Ukrainian-Finnish defense cooperation, including the joint production of drones and the exchange of experience in this area, - the statement said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to obtain permission from its partners and the means to strike deep into Russian territory.

The leaders also discussed what international efforts are needed to achieve a lasting and just peace for Ukraine and the role of the Global South in this process.

