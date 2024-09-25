ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy discussed the Peace Formula with President of Guatemala

Zelenskyy discussed the Peace Formula with President of Guatemala

 • 19236 views

President Zelenskyy met with President Arevalo of Guatemala during his visit to the United States. They discussed the Peace Formula and the possibility of Guatemala's participation in the return of deported Ukrainian children.

During his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Guatemala Bernardo Arevalo. This was reported by the head of the Ukrainian state on Telegram, UNN reports.

The peace formula can bring a lasting and just peace closer,

- Zelensky said.

Details

The President of Ukraine also expressed gratitude to Guatemala for participating in the first Peace Summit and supporting the Joint Communiqué.

The Head of the Ukrainian state addressed  his counterpart from Guatemala with a proposal to join one of the groups that deals with the return of Ukrainian children who were deported to Russia. Zelenskyy also thanked the First Lady of Guatemala, Lucrecia Peinado, for her personal participation in the fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen.

Recall

As a reminder, during his speech at the UN Security Council on September 24, the Ukrainian head of state emphasized that the Russians are preparing to attack three Ukrainian nuclear power plants this winter and Ukraine has some evidence of this. 

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
guatemalaGuatemala
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

