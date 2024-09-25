Zelenskyy discussed the Peace Formula with President of Guatemala

During his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Guatemala Bernardo Arevalo. This was reported by the head of the Ukrainian state on Telegram, UNN reports.

The peace formula can bring a lasting and just peace closer, - Zelensky said.

Details

The President of Ukraine also expressed gratitude to Guatemala for participating in the first Peace Summit and supporting the Joint Communiqué.

The Head of the Ukrainian state addressed his counterpart from Guatemala with a proposal to join one of the groups that deals with the return of Ukrainian children who were deported to Russia. Zelenskyy also thanked the First Lady of Guatemala, Lucrecia Peinado, for her personal participation in the fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen.

Recall

As a reminder, during his speech at the UN Security Council on September 24, the Ukrainian head of state emphasized that the Russians are preparing to attack three Ukrainian nuclear power plants this winter and Ukraine has some evidence of this.