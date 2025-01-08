ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Mexico to pay up to $1300 for surrendering weapons: new disarmament program

Mexico to pay up to $1300 for surrendering weapons: new disarmament program

The Mexican government has announced payments to citizens for the voluntary surrender of firearms under the “Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace” program. The amount of money offered for different types of weapons ranges from $430 to $1,300.

The Mexican government has announced the amounts it will pay to citizens who participate in a national disarmament program. Earlier, the President of Mexico encouraged residents to participate in the “Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace” program.

Transmits to UNN with reference to France24.

Details

The Mexican government has announced the amounts it will pay to citizens participating in the national disarmament program.

They include 8,700 pesos ($430) for a revolver, 25,000 pesos ($1,200) for an AK-47 rifle, and 26,450 pesos ($1,300) for a machine gun.

Last month, President Claudia Scheinbaum called on the country's residents to participate in the “Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace” program, assuring skeptics that they would not be persecuted if they turned in their weapons.

“We are talking about creating places, such as church lobbies, where people can come and voluntarily hand in their weapons, as well as providing them with economic incentives to hand in their firearms,” she said.

Plan to reduce armed violence in the country

The goal is to reduce the number of weapons in the hands of civilians, which the government believes will contribute to a significant reduction in violence.

In addition to reducing the number of weapons in circulation, another key goal of the program is to support the public security strategies implemented by the Mexican government.

Implementation and responsible authorities

The operation of the disarmament program will be coordinated by various ministries of the Mexican government, including the Secretariats of National Defense (SEDENA), Interior and Public Security.

Recall

More than 30 bodies were found in secret graves on the border with Guatemala in the state of Chiapas . The discovery is related to the conflict between the New Generation Jalisco and Sinaloa drug cartels.

