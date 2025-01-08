Mexico to pay up to $1300 for surrendering weapons: new disarmament program

The Mexican government has announced the amounts it will pay to citizens who participate in a national disarmament program. Earlier, the President of Mexico encouraged residents to participate in the “Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace” program.

They include 8,700 pesos ($430) for a revolver, 25,000 pesos ($1,200) for an AK-47 rifle, and 26,450 pesos ($1,300) for a machine gun.

Last month, President Claudia Scheinbaum called on the country's residents to participate in the “Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace” program, assuring skeptics that they would not be persecuted if they turned in their weapons.

“We are talking about creating places, such as church lobbies, where people can come and voluntarily hand in their weapons, as well as providing them with economic incentives to hand in their firearms,” she said.

Plan to reduce armed violence in the country

The goal is to reduce the number of weapons in the hands of civilians, which the government believes will contribute to a significant reduction in violence.

In addition to reducing the number of weapons in circulation, another key goal of the program is to support the public security strategies implemented by the Mexican government.

Implementation and responsible authorities

The operation of the disarmament program will be coordinated by various ministries of the Mexican government, including the Secretariats of National Defense (SEDENA), Interior and Public Security.

