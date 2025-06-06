International operation "Vibora" against the spread of child pornography: 17 people arrested

The international operation "Vibora", aimed at combating the production and distribution of materials on sexual violence against children, led to the arrest of 17 people. This was reported by UNN with reference to Interpol.

Details

As part of Operation Vibora, initiated by Spain in late 2024, between March and May 2025, Spanish authorities arrested 7 suspects, including a medical professional and a teacher. The medical professional allegedly paid minors from Eastern Europe for explicit images, while the teacher is accused of storing and distributing materials of sexual violence against children through various online platforms.

As a result of searches conducted during the operation, desktops, laptops, mobile phones, tablets and digital media were seized, reports Interpol.

In Latin America, with the support of Interpol, authorities arrested 10 suspects in seven Latin American countries, including three in El Salvador and a teacher in Panama.

"To date, 68 more suspects have been identified and further investigations are ongoing worldwide," Interpol reports.

Information gathered during the operation was shared with law enforcement agencies in 28 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania.