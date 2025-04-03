Ukraine rose to 73rd place in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine took 73rd position in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world, sharing it with Colombia, Tuvalu and El Salvador. Ireland took first place, surpassing other European countries.
Ukraine ranked 73rd in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world according to the Nomad Passport Index 2025, writes UNN.
Details
The first place among 199 countries is in Ireland. This is the first time that a Northern European country has taken first place in the annual ranking.
Ukraine shared the 73rd position with Colombia, Tuvalu and El Salvador.
In last year's ranking, Ukraine had the 76th place.
The ranking analyzes passports according to five criteria: travel convenience, tax policy, global perception, the possibility of obtaining dual citizenship and personal freedoms.
European countries occupy nine places in the top ten, from long-time powerful Switzerland to small states Luxembourg and Malta.
The passports of the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand outside of Europe have the highest rating, both occupying the 10th place.
Ukraine's passport has risen to 30th place in the world ranking08.01.25, 16:45 • 25251 view