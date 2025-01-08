Ukraine's passport has risen to 30th place in the world ranking

Over the year, Ukraine's passport has risen from 32nd to 30th place in the world ranking, according to the Henley Passport Index as of the beginning of 2025, UNN reports.

According to the ranking, Ukraine shares 30th place out of 106 with Grenada, Panama, Paraguay, and Saint Lucia.

Ukrainian passport holders can travel without a visa or with a visa upon arrival in 148 countries.

Singapore topped this ranking of the world's most powerful passports. Holders of this travel document enjoy visa-free access to 195 out of 227 destinations worldwide, according to the Henley Passport Index, more than citizens of any other country on the planet, CNN notes.

Japan ranks second in the ranking with open doors to 193 destinations, having resumed visa-free access to neighboring China for the first time since the COVID-19 quarantine.

EU member states France, Germany, Italy, and Spain rank third, along with Finland and South Korea, with access to 192 destinations without a visa.

The last place is occupied by Afghanistan, with visa-free access to only 26 destinations, two less than a year ago.

For reference

The Henley Passport Index is compiled annually by Henley & Partners in cooperation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The ranking has been determining the level of freedom of movement for passport holders of different countries since 2006.