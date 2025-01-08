ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 58325 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149935 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128788 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136318 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134863 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172581 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110928 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165195 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104513 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Ukraine's passport has risen to 30th place in the world ranking

Ukraine's passport has risen to 30th place in the world ranking

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24973 views

Ukraine has improved its position in the Henley Passport Index 2025, rising to 30th place with 148 visa-free destinations. Singapore topped the ranking with access to 195 countries, ahead of Japan and European countries.

Over the year, Ukraine's passport has risen from 32nd to 30th place in the world ranking, according to the Henley Passport Index as of the beginning of 2025, UNN reports.

Details

According to the ranking, Ukraine shares 30th place out of 106 with Grenada, Panama, Paraguay, and Saint Lucia.

Ukrainian passport holders can travel without a visa or with a visa upon arrival in 148 countries.

Singapore topped this ranking of the world's most powerful passports. Holders of this travel document enjoy visa-free access to 195 out of 227 destinations worldwide, according to the Henley Passport Index, more than citizens of any other country on the planet, CNN notes.

Japan ranks second in the ranking with open doors to 193 destinations, having resumed visa-free access to neighboring China for the first time since the COVID-19 quarantine.

EU member states France, Germany, Italy, and Spain rank third, along with Finland and South Korea, with access to 192 destinations without a visa.

The last place is occupied by Afghanistan, with visa-free access to only 26 destinations, two less than a year ago.

For reference

The Henley Passport Index is compiled annually by Henley & Partners in cooperation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The ranking has been determining the level of freedom of movement for passport holders of different countries since 2006.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the World
afghanistanAfghanistan
european-unionEuropean Union
sinhapurSingapore
finlandFinland
south-koreaSouth Korea
franceFrance
italyItaly
spainSpain
germanyGermany
chinaChina
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising