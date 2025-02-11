Trump spoke with China's leader after inauguration: what they talked about

US President Donald Trump said he recently spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping after his inauguration. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

However, he did not share details about the topics discussed during their conversation. Trump noted that he had also spoken with representatives of the Chinese government and emphasized that he and Xi have a good personal relationship.

No information was provided on the exact time of the call or its content. Earlier, Trump expressed his desire to avoid hasty negotiations with China, in particular because of the possible easing of trade tensions between the two largest world economies. Trade tariffs between the US and China remain one of the main topics for future negotiations.

Recall

A few days before this conversation, China adopted new trade measures, including tariffs on imports from the United States, and imposed controls on a number of American companies that responded to the duties imposed by Washington. Tense relations between the US and China have been ongoing for several years, covering trade, security, Taiwan, human rights, and the sources of the COVID-19 pandemic.

