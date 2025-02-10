It's a fiction: trump's adviser criticises usaid's effectiveness in countering china and russia's influence

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 33148 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 74507 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 98266 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112655 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 91842 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122121 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101996 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113177 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116811 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156762 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101342 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 79151 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 50357 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102634 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 78552 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112655 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122121 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156762 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147171 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179383 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 78552 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102634 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135557 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137420 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165501 views
It's a fiction: trump's adviser criticises usaid's effectiveness in countering china and russia's influence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23258 views

Mike Walz said that USAID did not meet the strategic interests of the United States and inefficiently used funds.

Trump's new national security adviser Mike Walz responded to a former USAID administrator who called it a mistake to shut down ‘one of the most powerful tools’ for resisting rf and China's influence in the world.

Transmits to UNN with reference to NBC.

During a recent meeting with the press, Mike Walz answered a number of questions regarding the high-profile suspension of USAID.

In particular, he responded to the accusations of a former representative of the USAID leadership that the Trump administration's decision to close the agency actually gives China and Russia the opportunity to expand their influence on the world stage, as USAID was an effective tool for countering it.

Mike Walz believes that this statement about the effectiveness of USAID is not true  

Here is what Trump's advisor said:

No, absolutely not. And in fact, ... as President Trump, Secretary Rubio, Elon Musk, myself, and many others who have worked with USAID have said. Too often, these missions and these programs, first of all, do not meet the strategic interests of the United States, for example, the confrontation with China.

According to Walz, USAID's activities did not meet the strategic interests of the United States, and the effectiveness of getting real help to people who needed it was, from his point of view, insignificant.

Often, too often, only cents of the dollar really reaches the people who need it. Between the big contractors, subcontractors, local contractors, dollars are not being used wisely. We have to look at this carefully.

We have to act quickly. And that's exactly what we're doing," Walz said.

He also gave an example of what he saw when he worked in the Middle East.

And I can tell you personally that I worked in the Middle East. We saw a radio station with a big sign that said "Built by America, USAID". We go inside, and there is literally a mullah in a black turban, supported by Iran, preaching anti-American hatred. And yet the USAID officer in charge told me, as a Green Beret: "Well, we're just building radio stations. We just distribute food. That's our job, to be humanitarian organizations." No, we need to reorient their mission and bring it in line with the president's foreign policy vision.

When the journalist pointed out that the Trump administration is actually trying to destroy the entire agency. He also reminded the journalist that USAID had fought AIDS around the world, worked to eradicate polio, and was the world's largest provider of hunger relief.

Walz replied as follows:

Well, it's perfectly reasonable to say, "Let's pause and then let these key programs explode and go through," and that's exactly what we're doing through the waiver process. We've issued dozens and dozens of these waivers to allow things like Ebola screening and other programs to go through, for example. So, Secretary Rubio, as the acting administrator - and I think it's entirely appropriate that USAID be sort of connected to the State Department and better aligned with their mission, not just spreading money, you know, sort of peanut butter that's spread around the world. Let's lay out the key goals, the key objectives. And as those waivers happen, those payments happen. 

So, this is a pause, Walz emphasized.

I have to tell you that the president is ready to act quickly. He is ready to move boldly. And this is what his team is doing.

- the official added

Recall

The Trump administration is preparing a massive cut in USAID staff, leaving only 294 employees out of more than 10,000. The decision threatens global humanitarian aid and disease control programs.

A U.S. federal judge has temporarily barred the Trump administration from sending 2,200 USAID employees on paid furlough. The court sided with two federal employee associations that challenged the decision to effectively close the agency.

US has imposed sanctions on a network that facilitates the delivery of Iranian oil to China07.02.25, 10:55 • 23145 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

