It's a fiction: trump's adviser criticises usaid's effectiveness in countering china and russia's influence

Trump's new national security adviser Mike Walz responded to a former USAID administrator who called it a mistake to shut down ‘one of the most powerful tools’ for resisting rf and China's influence in the world.

Transmits to UNN with reference to NBC.

During a recent meeting with the press, Mike Walz answered a number of questions regarding the high-profile suspension of USAID.

In particular, he responded to the accusations of a former representative of the USAID leadership that the Trump administration's decision to close the agency actually gives China and Russia the opportunity to expand their influence on the world stage, as USAID was an effective tool for countering it.

Mike Walz believes that this statement about the effectiveness of USAID is not true

Here is what Trump's advisor said:

No, absolutely not. And in fact, ... as President Trump, Secretary Rubio, Elon Musk, myself, and many others who have worked with USAID have said. Too often, these missions and these programs, first of all, do not meet the strategic interests of the United States, for example, the confrontation with China.

According to Walz, USAID's activities did not meet the strategic interests of the United States, and the effectiveness of getting real help to people who needed it was, from his point of view, insignificant.

Often, too often, only cents of the dollar really reaches the people who need it. Between the big contractors, subcontractors, local contractors, dollars are not being used wisely. We have to look at this carefully.

We have to act quickly. And that's exactly what we're doing," Walz said.

He also gave an example of what he saw when he worked in the Middle East.

And I can tell you personally that I worked in the Middle East. We saw a radio station with a big sign that said "Built by America, USAID". We go inside, and there is literally a mullah in a black turban, supported by Iran, preaching anti-American hatred. And yet the USAID officer in charge told me, as a Green Beret: "Well, we're just building radio stations. We just distribute food. That's our job, to be humanitarian organizations." No, we need to reorient their mission and bring it in line with the president's foreign policy vision.

When the journalist pointed out that the Trump administration is actually trying to destroy the entire agency. He also reminded the journalist that USAID had fought AIDS around the world, worked to eradicate polio, and was the world's largest provider of hunger relief.

Walz replied as follows:

Well, it's perfectly reasonable to say, "Let's pause and then let these key programs explode and go through," and that's exactly what we're doing through the waiver process. We've issued dozens and dozens of these waivers to allow things like Ebola screening and other programs to go through, for example. So, Secretary Rubio, as the acting administrator - and I think it's entirely appropriate that USAID be sort of connected to the State Department and better aligned with their mission, not just spreading money, you know, sort of peanut butter that's spread around the world. Let's lay out the key goals, the key objectives. And as those waivers happen, those payments happen.

So, this is a pause, Walz emphasized.

I have to tell you that the president is ready to act quickly. He is ready to move boldly. And this is what his team is doing. - the official added

Recall

The Trump administration is preparing a massive cut in USAID staff, leaving only 294 employees out of more than 10,000. The decision threatens global humanitarian aid and disease control programs.

A U.S. federal judge has temporarily barred the Trump administration from sending 2,200 USAID employees on paid furlough. The court sided with two federal employee associations that challenged the decision to effectively close the agency.

