US has imposed sanctions on a network that facilitates the delivery of Iranian oil to China

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

US has imposed sanctions on a network that facilitates the delivery of Iranian oil to China

US has imposed sanctions on a network that facilitates the delivery of Iranian oil to China

Kyiv  •  UNN

The United States is imposing sanctions on an international network that directs oil sales revenue to the Iranian military. The sanctions will also target the "shadow fleet" and management companies that transport Iranian oil to China.

The United States is imposing sanctions on an international network that channels revenue from the sale of oil to the Iranian military. This is stated in a message on the website of the U.S. Department of State, writes UNN.

Details

"The United States will not tolerate Iran's destructive and destabilizing behavior, and today we are imposing sanctions on an international network that channels illicit revenue to the Iranian military. This network is designed to facilitate the supply of millions of barrels of Iran's illegal oil to China to finance the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces through its front company Sepehr Energy. The revenue from these sales supports terrorist and proxy groups," the U.S. State Department statement of February 6 said.

In addition, the vessels of the "shadow" fleet and the management companies that transport Iranian oil will be subject to U.S. sanctions.

"The United States is targeting the vessels of the 'shadow fleet' and the management companies that have transported Iranian oil, helping Iran to promote destabilizing activities in the region," the State Department statement said.

The State Department statement notes that the United States will use all available tools to hold the regime accountable for its "destabilizing activities and pursuit of nuclear weapons that threaten the civilized world".

Supplement

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that is intended to increase sanctions pressure on Iran. The text of the order states that its purpose is to "exert maximum pressure on the Iranian government, deprive Iran of all paths to nuclear weapons, and counter Iran's malign influence".

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

