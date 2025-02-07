US has imposed sanctions on a network that facilitates the delivery of Iranian oil to China

The United States is imposing sanctions on an international network that channels revenue from the sale of oil to the Iranian military. This is stated in a message on the website of the U.S. Department of State, writes UNN.

Details

"The United States will not tolerate Iran's destructive and destabilizing behavior, and today we are imposing sanctions on an international network that channels illicit revenue to the Iranian military. This network is designed to facilitate the supply of millions of barrels of Iran's illegal oil to China to finance the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces through its front company Sepehr Energy. The revenue from these sales supports terrorist and proxy groups," the U.S. State Department statement of February 6 said.

In addition, the vessels of the "shadow" fleet and the management companies that transport Iranian oil will be subject to U.S. sanctions.

"The United States is targeting the vessels of the 'shadow fleet' and the management companies that have transported Iranian oil, helping Iran to promote destabilizing activities in the region," the State Department statement said.

The State Department statement notes that the United States will use all available tools to hold the regime accountable for its "destabilizing activities and pursuit of nuclear weapons that threaten the civilized world".

Supplement

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that is intended to increase sanctions pressure on Iran. The text of the order states that its purpose is to "exert maximum pressure on the Iranian government, deprive Iran of all paths to nuclear weapons, and counter Iran's malign influence".