04:59 PM • 9968 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
04:19 PM • 11231 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
03:19 PM • 13068 views
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
03:06 PM • 14903 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
02:00 PM • 23992 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
01:53 PM • 23493 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 13793 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 12361 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 10916 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 9812 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the media
04:59 PM • 9984 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
02:00 PM • 23998 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:53 PM • 23495 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turn
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological University
Houthis released some foreign UN staff held in Yemen - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1114 views

In the capital of Yemen, Houthi militants released most of the foreign UN staff. Of the 15 international workers detained last weekend, 12 have already left the country, and three more have been granted permission to move freely.

Houthis released some foreign UN staff held in Yemen - Bloomberg

Houthi militants in the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, have released most of the foreign United Nations staff who had been held for several days after storming a UN compound. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the organization, out of 15 international staff detained last weekend, 12 have already flown out of the country on a UN flight. Three more have been granted permission to move freely and can leave Yemen. The Houthi attack on the UN office took place on Saturday – they then detained a total of 20 people, including five local employees who were released earlier.

Israel launched a powerful strike on Houthi targets in Yemen's capital Sanaa26.09.25, 10:27 • 3317 views

Despite the release of some personnel, more than 50 UN employees remain illegally detained by the Houthis in various parts of Yemen – some of them have been held captive by the militants for years. The organization avoids disclosing details for security reasons, but the Office of Secretary-General António Guterres has again called for their immediate release.

The UN has a significant presence in Yemen, where a civil war has been ongoing since 2014. The Houthis have repeatedly attacked humanitarian workers, and the recent escalation of the situation in the region – against the backdrop of the conflict in Gaza – has led to increased tensions and US and Israeli strikes on territories controlled by the group.

Yemen's Houthis attacked the Israeli city of Eilat with a drone: over 20 injured24.09.25, 21:02 • 4504 views

Stepan Haftko

Politics
Skirmishes
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
United Nations
United States
Gaza Strip
Yemen